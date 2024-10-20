Reports are emerging that Neymar has reached a verbal agreement to join MLS side Inter Miami, where he would reunite with his former Barcelona teammates. This potential move, if it materializes, would see the trio known as “MSN”—Messi, Suarez, and Neymar—reunite on the field. Particularly, after their celebrated partnership at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.

Neymar‘s career has taken a surprising trajectory in recent years. After joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a record-breaking transfer fee, the Brazilian forward moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023. However, his stint in Saudi Arabia has been far from smooth. The 32-year-old sustained a season-ending injury while on international duty with Brazil last October. Eventually, it sidelined him for a full year, significantly limiting his playing time in the Kingdom. Even without him, Al-Hilal won the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. Interestingly, he still managed to get a medal for his five outings for the team.

His contract in Riyadh will expire in June 2025, but it appears that his future is already set in motion. According to FC Barcelona Noticias, Neymar has verbally agreed to join Inter Miami. There, he would link up with his ex-Blaugrana colleagues Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Return of ‘MSN’ trio in their twilight?

The “MSN” trio was one of the most feared attacking forces in European football during their time together at Barcelona. Between 2014 and 2017, Messi, Suarez, and Neymar scored a combined 363 goals. Thus, leading the Catalan giants to multiple titles, including the 2015 UEFA Champions League. Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 disrupted the partnership, but the trio’s impact remains legendary.

After Messi’s move to Paris in 2021, the duo briefly reunited at PSG. Nonetheless, Neymar’s potential move to Inter Miami would offer the chance to rekindle the magic they once had at Barcelona. This speculation follows comments from Neymar himself, who expressed his desire to play with Messi again. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Neymar said, “Hopefully we can play together again. Leo is a great person… I think he is very happy, and if he is happy, I am too.”

What did Messi say about Neymar reunion in Miami?

However, despite the recent reports, Messi had previously expressed doubts about Neymar’s immediate availability. In a June interview, he acknowledged the difficulty of Neymar’s potential move from Saudi Arabia to MLS; given his injury and ongoing contract with Al Hilal. “No, I don’t know. The truth is that it is difficult now, he is in Saudi Arabia, and he has one more year left on his contract… He went through a difficult year, where he was injured for a long time,” Messi explained.

Although the Argentine remains uncertain about Neymar’s immediate future, he hinted that “anything can happen”. Thus, leaving the door open for a possible reunion down the line. Neymar himself has expressed interest in playing in the U.S., stating in a 2022 interview, “I’d love to play there at least for a season.”

Should the deal materialize, Neymar’s arrival would significantly boost Inter Miami’s global appeal and on-field prospects. The club, already attracting international attention due to Messi’s presence, would solidify its status as a destination for world-class talent. A Neymar-Messi partnership in MLS would undoubtedly captivate fans around the world and bring even more eyes to American soccer.

