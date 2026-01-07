Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly target two MLS stars ahead of 2026 season

On Wednesday, Inter Miami announced the signing of Brazilian defender Micael, who will join the club on a one-year loan from Palmeiras. That move could soon be followed by the addition of two more Major League Soccer standouts willing to change teams in order to become teammates of Lionel Messi.

“According to multiple league sources, the club has agreed to terms with Argentine midfielder David Ayala of the Portland Timbers and MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon of the Vancouver Whitecaps,” the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday.

Ayala would arrive to address one of the biggest issues currently facing the Herons: the void in central midfield following the retirement of Sergio Busquets. At present, the roster includes only Yannick Bright as a natural option in that role, in addition to Rodrigo De Paul, who could fill in there if necessary.

A product of Estudiantes, where he was a teammate of current head coach Javier Mascherano, Ayala was acquired by the Portland Timbers in 2022 and has since seen his importance in Major League Soccer steadily grow. During the 2025 season, the Argentine midfielder made 38 appearances, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

David Ayala playing for Portland Timbers.

Inter Miami target the top defender in MLS

If the reports prove accurate, in addition to David Ayala, Inter Miami are close to securing the arrival of another player who stood out in United States soccer last season. Tristan Blackmon made 38 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps during the 2025 campaign, and his performances earned him the MLS Defender of the Year award.

With that potential signing, along with the addition of Micael, the Herons would be aiming to significantly raise the team’s defensive level. That has been a lingering weakness in recent seasons: while the attacking firepower, led by stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Tadeo Allende, has never been in doubt, defensive solidity has not always been an asset.

Inter Miami’s transfer activity so far

Winning the 2025 MLS title brought significant changes for Inter Miami. To begin with, two of the team’s biggest stars, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, announced their retirements. They were joined by several players whose contracts expired and were not renewed, including William Yarbrough, Ryan Sailor, Marcelo Weigandt, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Fafa Picault. In addition, the futures of players such as Tadeo Allende, Oscar Ustari, and Rocco Rios Novo remain unresolved.

On the other hand, the club has already added goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, defenders Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Micael, while also bringing in Abdel Talabi, Kenan Hot, Mamadi Jiana, Alex Barger, and Maximilian Kissel through the MLS SuperDraft.

