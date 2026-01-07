Raphinha issues warning to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid after Barcelona reach Spanish Super Cup final

Raphinha emerged as one of FC Barcelona’s standout performers in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club. With their opponent in the final still to be determined, the Brazilian winger sent a clear message to both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid following Barcelona’s emphatic victory.

Facing Athletic Club on Wednesday, Barcelona cruised to a dominant 5-0 win, extending the team’s winning streak to nine straight matches. Raphinha led the way with two goals and one assist, stepping up for a side that left both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on the bench, with the Polish striker not featuring at all.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Raphinha reflected on Barcelona’s performance against a demanding opponent: “When we’re doing things right—defending well and attacking well—I think the game becomes easier. It’s not that it’s an easy match, because playing against Athletic is always very difficult. They’re a team with a lot of quality and many players who can decide a game. In the end, we’re the ones who make the match easier or harder for ourselves.”

After missing Tuesday’s training session, head coach Hansi Flick opted to start Roony Bardghji on the right wing in place of Yamal. The Swedish youngster delivered by scoring in the 34th minute, while Ferran Torres and Fermín López added goals to complete Barcelona’s first-half surge.

With several stars starting on the bench, Raphinha highlighted the depth and quality of Barcelona’s young talent. “Roony came on very well, Fermín has also returned in great form, and I think that shows the quality of the squad. I’m always going to look for my best level, and I’ll keep trying to have a season that’s not perfect, but almost,” the winger stated.

Raphinha’s warning to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Following the 5-0 win, Barcelona secured their place in the Spanish Super Cup final, a trophy they lifted last season. With Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid set to battle for the remaining spot, anticipation is already building ahead of Sunday’s final.

Despite the prospect of another El Clásico on the horizon, Raphinha made it clear that Barcelona have no preference when it comes to their opponent: “Whoever wins the next match, we’ll be ready for whoever comes. With this mindset, we have everything it takes to win.“