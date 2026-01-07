Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Al Nassr stars Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr stars Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the most high-profile signings in world soccer this season was Joao Felix’s move to Al Nassr. The young Portuguese forward became one of the key additions to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, a decision that has clearly been reflected in the club’s performances at both the domestic and continental levels.

In a recent interview with the official Saudi Pro League website, Felix discussed what it means to play next to Ronaldo. “Of course, having Cristiano as a teammate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings,” said the former Atletico Madrid player.

The Portuguese forward then explained what he considers the main advantage of having CR7 around on a daily basis: He’s a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication. The fact that I and our teammates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays.”

Felix first began playing alongside Ronaldo with the Portugal national team in 2019, and that partnership has now extended to the club level as well. Together, they have featured in 57 matches and have combined directly on eight goals.

ronaldo felix

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Joao Felix believes Al Nassr are ‘unstoppable’ right now

Joao Felix’s arrival was not the only marquee signing made by Al Nassr this season, as Kingsley Coman also joined the club from Bayern Munich. The two were brought in to reinforce an attack that already featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, forming a fearsome four-man frontline.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

All of us are quality players, and playing all four together, because we get on well, things end up going well,” Felix explained in the same interview. “When one isn’t doing so well one day, the other three are. Or if two aren’t doing so well, the other two are, and end up helping the team. I think that, when all four of us are doing well, we’re unstoppable here in Saudi Arabia.”

That feeling is backed up by the numbers. With Felix, Mane, Coman, and Ronaldo all on the field together, Al Nassr have won all nine matches they have played in the Saudi Pro League, suffering just one defeat in the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad. In fact, the end of the club’s historic winning streak in the domestic league — a draw followed by a loss in their last two matches — coincided with the absence of Sadio Mane, who is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League or Lionel Messi’s MLS: Robert Lewandowski makes final decision on his future amid Barcelona uncertainty

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League or Lionel Messi’s MLS: Robert Lewandowski makes final decision on his future amid Barcelona uncertainty

Amid shifting roles, stalled negotiations, and growing external interest, Lewandowski has now reached a conclusion about where his future is heading — even if Barcelona’s own plans remain unresolved.

Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

Cristiano Ronaldo intervenes: Al-Nassr targets shock Real Madrid name at his request, but it’s not Vinicius

While speculation around Vinicius Junior has dominated headlines amid uncertainty at Real Madrid, a very different name has quietly emerged in Riyadh.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose teammate as Premier League club submits offer for Al Nassr player

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose teammate as Premier League club submits offer for Al Nassr player

A teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr could continue his career in the Premier League.

Inter Miami announce signing of new defender as Lionel Messi gets another South American teammate

Inter Miami announce signing of new defender as Lionel Messi gets another South American teammate

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of a new South American defender.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo