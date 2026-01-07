Joao Felix reflects on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr: ‘We’re unstoppable’

One of the most high-profile signings in world soccer this season was Joao Felix’s move to Al Nassr. The young Portuguese forward became one of the key additions to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, a decision that has clearly been reflected in the club’s performances at both the domestic and continental levels.

In a recent interview with the official Saudi Pro League website, Felix discussed what it means to play next to Ronaldo. “Of course, having Cristiano as a teammate is always good, for everything he brings to the team, all the teachings,” said the former Atletico Madrid player.

The Portuguese forward then explained what he considers the main advantage of having CR7 around on a daily basis: “He’s a role model for almost all players, especially when it comes to work and dedication. The fact that I and our teammates have him around, it makes us better players too, and especially more professional, which is very important nowadays.”

Felix first began playing alongside Ronaldo with the Portugal national team in 2019, and that partnership has now extended to the club level as well. Together, they have featured in 57 matches and have combined directly on eight goals.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Joao Felix believes Al Nassr are ‘unstoppable’ right now

Joao Felix’s arrival was not the only marquee signing made by Al Nassr this season, as Kingsley Coman also joined the club from Bayern Munich. The two were brought in to reinforce an attack that already featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, forming a fearsome four-man frontline.

“All of us are quality players, and playing all four together, because we get on well, things end up going well,” Felix explained in the same interview. “When one isn’t doing so well one day, the other three are. Or if two aren’t doing so well, the other two are, and end up helping the team. I think that, when all four of us are doing well, we’re unstoppable here in Saudi Arabia.”

That feeling is backed up by the numbers. With Felix, Mane, Coman, and Ronaldo all on the field together, Al Nassr have won all nine matches they have played in the Saudi Pro League, suffering just one defeat in the King’s Cup against Al Ittihad. In fact, the end of the club’s historic winning streak in the domestic league — a draw followed by a loss in their last two matches — coincided with the absence of Sadio Mane, who is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.