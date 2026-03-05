Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

USMNT star Tyler Adams reportedly attracting major interest from top Premier League teams in post-2026 World Cup move

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
AFC Bournemouth player Tyler Adams in action during the Premier League match.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesAFC Bournemouth player Tyler Adams in action during the Premier League match.

After shining at Leeds United, Tyler Adams joined AFC Bournemouth in 2023, establishing himself as one of the team’s most important players. While he has suffered numerous injuries during his tenure, the USMNT star has managed to stand out as one of the most solid defensive midfielders. For this reason, the 27-year-old star is reportedly attracting the attention of several top teams in the Premier League in post-2026 World Cup move.

According to the Daily Mail, Tyler Adams’ performances at AFC Bournemouth are attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Under contract until 2028, he could leave for around €40 million. However, the USMNT star may not move until after the 2026 World Cup. While the 27-year-old midfielder is being monitored, he has not yet received any formal offers.

While he is coming off a medial knee ligament tear, Tyler has managed to regain his place in the starting lineup, shining alongside Alex Scott. The USMNT star may not stand out in terms of goals or creativity, but his defensive contribution fully balances the midfield. In addition, he has managed to remain one of the most consistent players over the last three years, making a move to Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United sound increasingly likely.

Tyler Adams’ potential move to Red Devils could be his best move

Unlike with the Blues, Tyler Adams might hold a key role in Manchester United. With Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s potential transfer, he could see significant playing time. Whether as a starter or in rotation, he may not face much competition for his spot. Moreover, his foot skills have developed well under coach Andoni Iraola, making him a solid fit for Michael Carrick’s system, especially given his €40 million price tag.

AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match.

According to some British media outlets, the Red Devils are aiming for a midfield rebuild, keeping only Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. With this in mind, they could target not only Tyler but also a world-class option such as Elliot Anderson or Bruno Guimarães. Taking this into account, the USMNT player might not be an undisputed starter, but he could still play an important role in the rotation, as he would not face much more competition.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic draws 2026 FIFA World Cup worry for USMNT, yet Milan star’s one key priority at the moment revealed

see also

Christian Pulisic draws 2026 FIFA World Cup worry for USMNT, yet Milan star’s one key priority at the moment revealed

If Tyler Adams decides to move to Chelsea, it could be more difficult for him to secure playing time. With Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Moisés Caicedo already in the squad, the USMNT star might struggle to find minutes. It would be very different at Liverpool, as they are reportedly planning to depart with Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajčetić and Wataru Endo, opening space for him. However, it would depend on those departures.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
What does Harry Maguire’s 15-month suspended sentence actually mean?

What does Harry Maguire’s 15-month suspended sentence actually mean?

A Greek court handed the Manchester United defender a 15-month suspended prison sentence following a retrial related to an altercation on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Brighton face Arsenal in a Matchday 29 game during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the action on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Newcastle clash with Manchester United in a Matchday 29 battle during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the action on TV or through streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic’s place among USMNT greats revealed in new ranking ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

Christian Pulisic’s place among USMNT greats revealed in new ranking ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup on home soil grows shorter, debates around the greatest players in U.S. men’s national team history are heating up again.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo