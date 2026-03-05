USMNT star Tyler Adams reportedly attracting major interest from top Premier League teams in post-2026 World Cup move

After shining at Leeds United, Tyler Adams joined AFC Bournemouth in 2023, establishing himself as one of the team’s most important players. While he has suffered numerous injuries during his tenure, the USMNT star has managed to stand out as one of the most solid defensive midfielders. For this reason, the 27-year-old star is reportedly attracting the attention of several top teams in the Premier League in post-2026 World Cup move.

According to the Daily Mail, Tyler Adams’ performances at AFC Bournemouth are attracting interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Under contract until 2028, he could leave for around €40 million. However, the USMNT star may not move until after the 2026 World Cup. While the 27-year-old midfielder is being monitored, he has not yet received any formal offers.

While he is coming off a medial knee ligament tear, Tyler has managed to regain his place in the starting lineup, shining alongside Alex Scott. The USMNT star may not stand out in terms of goals or creativity, but his defensive contribution fully balances the midfield. In addition, he has managed to remain one of the most consistent players over the last three years, making a move to Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United sound increasingly likely.

Tyler Adams’ potential move to Red Devils could be his best move

Unlike with the Blues, Tyler Adams might hold a key role in Manchester United. With Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s potential transfer, he could see significant playing time. Whether as a starter or in rotation, he may not face much competition for his spot. Moreover, his foot skills have developed well under coach Andoni Iraola, making him a solid fit for Michael Carrick’s system, especially given his €40 million price tag.

Tyler Adams of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match.

According to some British media outlets, the Red Devils are aiming for a midfield rebuild, keeping only Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. With this in mind, they could target not only Tyler but also a world-class option such as Elliot Anderson or Bruno Guimarães. Taking this into account, the USMNT player might not be an undisputed starter, but he could still play an important role in the rotation, as he would not face much more competition.

If Tyler Adams decides to move to Chelsea, it could be more difficult for him to secure playing time. With Dário Essugo, Roméo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Moisés Caicedo already in the squad, the USMNT star might struggle to find minutes. It would be very different at Liverpool, as they are reportedly planning to depart with Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajčetić and Wataru Endo, opening space for him. However, it would depend on those departures.