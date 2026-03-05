Trending topics:
FIFA implements two guaranteed cooling breaks for 2026 World Cup: How will they work?

Dante Gonzalez

World Cup trophy.
© Ryan PierseWorld Cup trophy.

FIFA has taken a significant step toward protecting player welfare with a notable rule change set to be exclusive to the 2026 World Cup, at least for now. Every match in the competition will feature two guaranteed cooling breaks, each governed by a specific protocol.

Cooling breaks have become a familiar sight in soccer over recent years, particularly when players are competing in extreme heat. However, this will mark the first time in the tournament’s history that two hydration breaks will be guaranteed in every single game of a World Cup.

The groundwork for this decision was laid during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, played under conditions similar to what the upcoming World Cup is expected to present. With several players, including Enzo Fernández, voicing complaints about the heat, FIFA president Gianni Infantino flagged the issue publicly, stating that “cooling breaks are very important and we will see what we can do, but we have stadiums with roofs, and we will definitely use these stadiums during the day next year.

How will cooling breaks work during the World Cup?

Under current practice, cooling breaks have no fixed trigger point and are typically called in dead-ball situations around the 30th and 75th minutes. For the World Cup, more specific guidelines will be in place to bring greater consistency to the process.

Federico Dimarco #32 of FC Internazionale Milano wipes his head with a towel during a cooling break in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Federico Dimarco #32 of FC Internazionale Milano wipes his head with a towel during a cooling break in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

In terms of timing, the breaks will occur at roughly the midpoint of each half, meaning approximately the 27th minute in the first half and the 72nd in the second. The exact moment will not be identical in every match, as it will depend on the flow of play, with the referee responsible for calling the stoppage.

2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria delivers bold criticism on Julian Álvarez’s Atletico Madrid: ‘They sideline their players’

see also

2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria delivers bold criticism on Julian Álvarez’s Atletico Madrid: ‘They sideline their players’

Each cooling break will last three minutes. From the moment the referee blows the whistle, players will head to the sidelines to hydrate, and coaches will be permitted to address their players and make tactical adjustments in what amounts to a brief mid-half team talk.

What about the spectators?

Those three minutes are designed to give players sufficient time to recover, rehydrate and reduce the risk of heat-related illness during what will be a summer tournament played in warm conditions across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The experience for those watching from home, however, raises its own set of questions.

According to The Athletic, broadcasters are not required to cut away from the match during a cooling break. They will have the option to stay on the field, return to a studio for analysis, or use the time as they see fit, at their own discretion.

When it comes to commercial advertising, however, certain rules will apply. The outlet reports that any ads shown must align with FIFA’s official World Cup sponsors. In addition, broadcasters must wait at least 20 seconds after the referee’s whistle before cutting to commercials, and must return to the match feed no later than 30 seconds before play resumes, leaving a maximum window of approximately two minutes and ten seconds for advertising during each break.

