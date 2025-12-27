Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Messi’s Inter Miami advance for Giovani Lo Celso: Betis reportedly set asking price for Argentina star

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Giovani Lo Celso and Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.
© Hernan Cortez/Getty ImagesGiovani Lo Celso and Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.

Inter Miami are preparing to match—or even improve on—their performance from last season. To do so, they will need to surround Lionel Messi with top-level players, such as Giovani Lo Celso, for whom Real Betis have reportedly made a significant decision.

According to El Correo de Andalucia, cited by Infobae, the Spanish side are willing to let Lo Celso leave if a sufficiently strong offer arrives. A figure above €5 million (around $5.8 million) would allow the club to cover the remaining amortization of his transfer from Tottenham and reduce the annual wage burden by more than €5 million,” the report explains.

The Argentine midfielder joined Real Betis in the summer of 2024 from the Premier League. While he initially delivered standout performances, physical issues prevented him from playing consistently, causing him to lose his spot in the starting XI.

Now, primarily a substitute—he has played only 78 minutes across the last four matches—and with a salary that is considerably high for Betis, the club is open to parting ways with Lo Celso before his contract expires in June 2028.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Lo Celso lost his place at Betis

The influence Giovani Lo Celso had during his early months at Real Betis in La Liga and European competitions has diminished over time, to the point that he lost the trust of head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Advertisement
Messi could reunite with Argentina World Cup winner as Inter Miami reportedly seek alternatives to Allende

see also

Messi could reunite with Argentina World Cup winner as Inter Miami reportedly seek alternatives to Allende

“He has received an offer. He’s thinking about it and Betis will let him leave because I think Pellegrini has partly grown tired of Lo Celso,” journalist Gonzalo de la Haza said on Sevillania TV this week. “Pellegrini isn’t willing to give him minutes just because there’s a World Cup on the horizon.”

The World Cup is Lo Celso’s priority

For a world-class player like Lo Celso, just 29 years old, Major League Soccer might not seem like the ideal destination right now—if not for the proximity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He needs playing time in the coming months to convince coach Lionel Scaloni, and playing alongside Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul could help him achieve that goal.

Lo Celso has been an important player for Argentina since 2019. His best years were up to 2022, when he was an undisputed starter for Scaloni and Messi’s creative partner on the field. However, an unexpected muscle injury kept him out of Qatar 2022, and he has never fully regained that prominence since.

Advertisement

Missing the FIFA tournament was a major setback for the midfielder, who had also been on the Russia 2018 squad without playing a minute. Now, approaching 30 years old, Lo Celso appears to be facing his last chance to play in a World Cup, and a club change could help him reach that objective.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Trouble for Argentina? From Lionel Messi’s ally Rodrigo De Paul to Julian Alvarez: 10 Argentina stars risk missing key Ecuador match

Trouble for Argentina? From Lionel Messi’s ally Rodrigo De Paul to Julian Alvarez: 10 Argentina stars risk missing key Ecuador match

Ten key members of the squad are one booking away from suspension, meaning they risk missing Tuesday’s qualifier against Ecuador.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo's claim as the best in history

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo's claim as the best in history

After Cristiano Ronaldo's self-proclamation as the best soccer player in history, Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate weighed in on the debate, dismissing the Portuguese star’s claim.

Potential Argentina replacements for pivotal Giovani Lo Celso

Potential Argentina replacements for pivotal Giovani Lo Celso

Argentina's preparations for the World Cup concluded with a friendly thumping of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, 5-0. The Albiceleste enter the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the coveted trophy. Head coach Lionel Scaloni, though, is far from set in his bid to lead the side to its third World […]

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

Erling Haaland is surging with ruthless efficiency, Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise, and — in a twist few expected — Lionel Messi has re-entered the debate entirely.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo