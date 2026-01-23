Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
EUROPA LEAGUE
Comments

Bad news for Messi: Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffers absurd injury during Europa League clash

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Argentina star Lionel Messi.
© Clive Mason/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesReal Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Argentina star Lionel Messi.

With less than five months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, national teams around the world are closely monitoring the status of their players, wary of any physical issues that could jeopardize their participation in the tournament. Giovani Lo Celso, one of Lionel Messi’s teammates with Argentina, picked up an injury while competing in the UEFA Europa League.

On Thursday, Real Betis fell 2-0 to PAOK in Greece. It was a tough result for the Spanish side, who needed a win to all but secure direct qualification to the round of 16. Betis remain in a qualification spot, but only goal difference separates them from their closest challenger, Porto.

The loss, however, was not the only bad news for Betis. In the 62nd minute, head coach Manuel Pellegrini decided to bring on one of his most important players, Giovani Lo Celso, to replace Pablo Fornals. Just six minutes later, the midfielder was forced off and replaced by Dani Perez. The setback was compounded by an injury to another Betis player, Aitor Ruibal.

“It’s difficult to have a diagnosis right now, but both are muscle injuries… They won’t be available for this weekend’s match or the next one either,” Pellegrini explained in his post-match press conference, according to Sport. “Gio’s happened just a minute after he came on,” the coach added, visibly frustrated by the bizarre circumstances surrounding Lo Celso’s injury.

Lionel Messi and Giovani Lo Celso playing for Argentina in 2025.

Lionel Messi and Giovani Lo Celso playing for Argentina in 2025.

Injuries, a recurring problem for Lo Celso

Despite being one of the most talented midfielders in La Liga, Giovani Lo Celso has struggled to establish himself consistently at Real Betis. This season, he has even lost his status as an undisputed starter under head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Advertisement
Messi to face World Cup teammate in MLS as Atlanta United reportedly target Argentine midfielder

see also

Messi to face World Cup teammate in MLS as Atlanta United reportedly target Argentine midfielder

Much of that has to do with the recurring injuries the Argentine midfielder has suffered throughout his career, particularly in recent years. In fact, since returning to Betis in mid-2024, Lo Celso has missed 177 days due to various injuries, according to Transfermarkt. As a result, he has been sidelined for 24 matches with the Spanish club.

The muscle issue suffered in Greece on Thursday adds to that list and will increase his absence tally by at least two more games. Lo Celso will miss Sunday’s La Liga match against Alaves and will also be unavailable for the decisive Europa League clash against Feyenoord next Thursday.

Injuries also affect Lo Celso with Argentina

Between 2019 and 2022, Giovani Lo Celso was Lionel Messi’s main creative partner with the Argentina national team. The midfielder played a key role in winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 Finalissima, and he was on track to be an unquestioned starter under Lionel Scaloni at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

However, weeks before the tournament kicked off in Qatar, Lo Celso suffered a serious muscle injury while playing for Villarreal. The setback required surgery and ruled him out of the World Cup entirely. From that point on, he was never able to reclaim his prominent role with the national team, falling behind players such as Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Thiago Almada.

Since then, Gio has missed seven more matches with Argentina due to various physical issues during World Cup qualifying. And while Scaloni’s next call-up is still two months away, this latest injury only adds to the doubts surrounding Lo Celso’s availability.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
When did the Europa League champion last defeat the Champions League team in the UEFA Super Cup?

When did the Europa League champion last defeat the Champions League team in the UEFA Super Cup?

History shows that victories for the Europa League side are rare — moments that stand out for their drama and significance.

Crystal Palace hit with CAS setback and won’t play Europa League despite winning the title

Crystal Palace hit with CAS setback and won’t play Europa League despite winning the title

John Textor’s dual ownership ties to both Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon triggered the ruling, with UEFA stating his sale of shares came after the March 1 compliance deadline.

Champions League, Europa League, Conference League? Not for 10 years: UEFA punishes club over shocking misstep

Champions League, Europa League, Conference League? Not for 10 years: UEFA punishes club over shocking misstep

In an extraordinary ruling that has sent shockwaves through European soccer, UEFA has issued a 10-year ban to a club that recently participated in continental competition, barring them from all UEFA-organized tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

As part of an overhaul after the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly end up welcoming Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior, and several other stars to the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo