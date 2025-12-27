Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to slow down: Al-Nassr captain sends seven-word message after his 956th goal ignites Saudi Pro League title charge

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine what longevity looks like at the elite level. At 40, with records long since shattered and expectations permanently sky-high, the Portuguese icon once again found a way to dominate the headlines. As Cristiano Ronaldo powered Al-Nassr further clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League, the goals told one story — but the message that followed hinted at something deeper.

Another brace. Another statement win. Another reminder that this chapter of Ronaldo’s career is about more than just numbers, even if the numbers themselves remain historic.

Al-Awwal Park has become a familiar stage for Ronaldo’s relentless excellence, and the visit of Al Akhdoud proved no different. Al-Nassr entered the match already riding a wave of confidence, unbeaten and flawless in the league so far. What followed was a commanding 3-0 victory that further underlined their authority.

The Portuguese superstar struck twice in the first half, while his younger compatriot, Joao Felix, added a late third to put the seal on a performance that rarely looked in doubt. The result extended Al-Nassr’s perfect start to 10 consecutive league wins, a run that has seen them score 32 goals while conceding just five — numbers that reflect both attacking firepower and defensive control. For Ronaldo, it was another evening where instinct, movement, and precision aligned seamlessly.

Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi’s MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

How Ronaldo shaped the contest

The opening goal arrived in the 31st minute. After sustained pressure, the ball broke kindly inside the area, and Ronaldo reacted fastest, driving a clinical finish beyond the goalkeeper at the far post. Moments earlier, he had rattled the underside of the crossbar — a warning sign that the breakthrough was coming.

Just before the interval, he struck again. A low delivery from Marcelo Brozovic sliced through the defense, and Ronaldo met it first time, dispatching the ball with trademark composure. The timing was brutal: a second goal on the stroke of half-time that effectively killed the contest.

There was even a moment when history almost tilted further in his favor. Ronaldo thought he had completed his hat-trick midway through the second half, only for the effort to be ruled out due to an offside in the build-up. It hardly mattered. Al-Nassr were in complete control. Late on, Felix capped the night by finishing calmly from the center of the box, turning dominance into an emphatic scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

What did Ronaldo say?

With the victory, Al-Nassr moved four points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League. It was not just another win — it was a landmark one. Ronaldo’s brace took his career tally to 956 goals, further extending his status as soccer’s all-time leading scorer. At an age when most players have long since stepped away from the game, he remains decisive, influential, and central to a title-chasing side.

After the final whistle, the 40-year-old veteran took to social media and finally revealed the seven-word message hinted at all evening: “Hard work is the way to success!” Simple. Direct. Unmistakably Ronaldo.

It was not a boast about records or longevity. It was a reminder of the mindset that has carried him from Madeira to Manchester, Madrid, Turin, and now Riyadh. At 956 goals, the message was clear: the journey is still being driven by discipline rather than nostalgia.

