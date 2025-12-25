Messi could reunite with Argentina World Cup winner as Inter Miami reportedly seek alternatives to Allende

Rebuilding the roster for the 2026 Major League Soccer season is proving to be a difficult task for Inter Miami. Tadeo Allende, one of the most decisive players during the club’s 2025 title run, may not return next year, and as a result, a FIFA World Cup champion alongside Lionel Messi with Argentina has now emerged as a potential alternative.

According to ESPN’s Raza Deportiva, Inter Miami are interested in signing Angel Correa. The 30-year-old forward has a similar playing profile to Allende and is already familiar with several players on the roster, which would be a significant advantage when projecting his integration into the team.

However, signing Correa will not be easy for the Herons. Tigres UANL of Mexico signed him this summer after more than a decade with Atletico Madrid, handing him a five-year contract that runs through June 30, 2030, with a reported salary of around $4 million per year.

With 15 goals in 27 matches in Liga MX, Angel Correa has become a key figure for the club, which only complicates any attempt to pry him away at this stage. Additionally, his high salary could pose a challenge for Inter Miami given Major League Soccer’s strict financial regulations.

Ángel Correa of Tigres.

Correa knows Messi well

Angel Correa fits perfectly into the type of player Inter Miami are targeting. Like Rodrigo De Paul, he is a star who accompanied Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina claimed the title after defeating France on penalties in the final.

However, Correa’s role in that triumph was minimal. He was added to the 26-man squad at the last minute as a replacement for the injured Nicolas Gonzalez, and he played just four minutes during the semifinal victory over Croatia.

Overall, Angel Correa has made 28 appearances for the Argentina national team between 2015 and 2025, scoring three goals. He also holds the unusual distinction of being the player who has worn Argentina’s No. 10 shirt most often in the absence of Lionel Messi, doing so five times, all in World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Miami face stiff competition for Allende

Inter Miami’s reported interest in Angel Correa is directly tied to the difficult negotiations surrounding Tadeo Allende. The forward was crucial to the MLS title, especially because of his goals during the playoffs, and now that his loan has ended, he must return to Celta Vigo of Spain.

While the Herons remain in talks with the Spanish club in hopes of reaching an agreement for Allende, reports indicate that the financial gap between the sides remains significant. In that context, Diario Ole claims that River Plate of Argentina have submitted a $2.5 million offer for 50 percent of the player’s rights and are awaiting a response.

Additionally, another MLS club such as Austin FC has entered the race for Allende. While Austin may lack Inter Miami’s global profile, they can reportedly offer more favorable contract conditions due to Texas’ more flexible tax laws, according to Diario AS, which could prove decisive in negotiations.