Bayern Munich vs PSG: Predicted lineups for second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are coming off one of the most exciting matchups in the Champions League. With no significant gap in the aggregate score, the tie remains wide open, which could push both teams to adopt an attacking approach, especially with their key stars in top form. However, Achraf Hakimi’s absence will force changes for PSG, something the German team could look to exploit as they make their own tactical adjustments.

Despite not dominating possession, head coach Luis Enrique managed to make his team highly effective on the counterattack. With Vitinha and João Neves pulling the strings, the star trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué received clear opportunities to exploit the German side’s defense. However, they could face serious defensive issues with Warren Zaïre-Emery at right-back, as Hakimi’s absence will be difficult to cover.

Unlike the French side, head coach Vincent Kompany has no new absences in his squad, and he has even recovered Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, and Raphaël Guerreiro. Despite this, Bayern Munich are expected not to make many changes to their starting lineup, with only the inclusion of Konrad Laimer. In addition, the attacking trio of Luis Díaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise is in top form, so they are once again expected to be the main protagonists.

Both Bayern Munich and PSG have made it clear that they will not adjust their attacking approach. As a result, the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg is expected to be highly competitive and full of goals. Consequently, strong defensive strategies will take on a key role, as they could prove decisive in securing victory.

Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich predicted lineups vs PSG

Although Bayern Munich are one goal down on aggregate, they may not make major changes to their starting lineup, as the team performed very well. However, head coach Vincent Kompany could opt for Konrad Laimer instead of Alphonso Davies, who did not stand out much in the first leg. In addition, high expectations are placed on Olise and Díaz, who could once again break through PSG’s defense, looking to provide goals or assists for Kane.

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Considering this, Bayern Munich could lineup as follows: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

PSG predicted lineups vs Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain arrive as clear favorites to defeat Bayern Munich and reach the UEFA Champions League final. However, head coach Luis Enrique is still dealing with the significant absences of Lucas Chevalier and Achraf Hakimi. As a result, the French side is expected to rely on Warren Zaïre-Emery at right-back, while keeping the rest of the lineup unchanged. Ultimately, hopes are placed on Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, and Doué, who already stood out in the first leg.

With this in mind, PSG could play as follows: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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