Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Bayern Munich vs PSG: Predicted lineups for second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Luis Diaz of FC Bayern München and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of FC Bayern München and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are coming off one of the most exciting matchups in the Champions League. With no significant gap in the aggregate score, the tie remains wide open, which could push both teams to adopt an attacking approach, especially with their key stars in top form. However, Achraf Hakimi’s absence will force changes for PSG, something the German team could look to exploit as they make their own tactical adjustments.

Despite not dominating possession, head coach Luis Enrique managed to make his team highly effective on the counterattack. With Vitinha and João Neves pulling the strings, the star trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué received clear opportunities to exploit the German side’s defense. However, they could face serious defensive issues with Warren Zaïre-Emery at right-back, as Hakimi’s absence will be difficult to cover.

Unlike the French side, head coach Vincent Kompany has no new absences in his squad, and he has even recovered Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, and Raphaël Guerreiro. Despite this, Bayern Munich are expected not to make many changes to their starting lineup, with only the inclusion of Konrad Laimer. In addition, the attacking trio of Luis Díaz, Harry Kane, and Michael Olise is in top form, so they are once again expected to be the main protagonists.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Both Bayern Munich and PSG have made it clear that they will not adjust their attacking approach. As a result, the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg is expected to be highly competitive and full of goals. Consequently, strong defensive strategies will take on a key role, as they could prove decisive in securing victory.

Vitinha and Harry Kane

Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich predicted lineups vs PSG

Although Bayern Munich are one goal down on aggregate, they may not make major changes to their starting lineup, as the team performed very well. However, head coach Vincent Kompany could opt for Konrad Laimer instead of Alphonso Davies, who did not stand out much in the first leg. In addition, high expectations are placed on Olise and Díaz, who could once again break through PSG’s defense, looking to provide goals or assists for Kane.

Advertisement
How to watch Bayern vs PSG in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

see also

How to watch Bayern vs PSG in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Considering this, Bayern Munich could lineup as follows: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlović, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

PSG predicted lineups vs Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain arrive as clear favorites to defeat Bayern Munich and reach the UEFA Champions League final. However, head coach Luis Enrique is still dealing with the significant absences of Lucas Chevalier and Achraf Hakimi. As a result, the French side is expected to rely on Warren Zaïre-Emery at right-back, while keeping the rest of the lineup unchanged. Ultimately, hopes are placed on Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, and Doué, who already stood out in the first leg.

With this in mind, PSG could play as follows: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Vinicius incident leads to FIFA extending Gianluca Prestianni’s ban: What it means for his 2026 World Cup hopes with Argentina

Vinicius incident leads to FIFA extending Gianluca Prestianni’s ban: What it means for his 2026 World Cup hopes with Argentina

What initially appeared to be a disciplinary matter within European competition has evolved into something far more significant for both club and country.

Why isn’t Achraf Hakimi playing today for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semifinals Second Leg?

Why isn’t Achraf Hakimi playing today for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semifinals Second Leg?

After shining in the first leg against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the favorite to reach the 2025-26 Champions League final. However, head coach Luis Enrique faces a tough challenge, as Achraf Hakimi will not be available, forcing adjustments to the defensive strategy.

How to watch Bayern vs PSG in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Bayern vs PSG in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Bayern Munich receive PSG in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Check out the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV channels and streaming options available across the United States.

How Bayern Munich’s win, draw, or loss against PSG could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

How Bayern Munich’s win, draw, or loss against PSG could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

After losing 5-4 to PSG, Bayern Munich are looking to stage a comeback in the second leg of the 2025–26 Champions League semifinals. However, the German side do not only need a win, but are also forced into a specific scenario. Here, we will analyze the three possible outcomes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo