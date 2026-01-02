Milan not done after Fullkrug move: Pulisic’s team reportedly eyes Serie A striker also on Barcelona’s radar

On Friday, AC Milan officially announced the signing of Niclas Fullkrug, the German striker who most recently played for West Ham United. However, that does not seem to be enough for the Italian side, who are looking to surround Christian Pulisic with more top-level players and are reportedly considering adding a Serie A forward also being followed by Barcelona.

Fichajes.com reports that Dusan Vlahovic is being closely monitored. “In recent hours, AC Milan have entered the race decisively and are already considered one of the main contenders to sign the striker,” the report states.

“Milan especially value his knowledge of Serie A and his ability to perform immediately. Unlike other destinations, the Serbian would not need to adapt to the league, a factor that weighs heavily in the Rossoneri’s sporting planning,” Fichajes.com adds. “Additionally, the Italian club is willing to offer him a leading role from day one.”

That last point could be decisive in tipping the scales in Milan’s favor. Vlahovic is considered an important player at Juventus — he has started 10 matches this season — and is unlikely to be willing to give up that status at his next club. Meanwhile, it is clear that Barcelona would not be able to offer him the same opportunity, given that their squad currently includes Robert Lewandowski. Even if the Polish striker leaves in June, Ferran Torres would still remain.

The situation at Milan, however, is different. Fullkrug has arrived with the mission of supplying the goals that Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku failed to deliver, but it is unclear whether the German striker will be considered an automatic starter going forward. Vlahovic’s profile, talent, and Serie A experience could give him an edge when competing for a spot in the team.

Fullkrug arrives to address a serious Milan problem

AC Milan’s performance during the first half of the season has been inconsistent. They have managed to compete strongly in Serie A, where they are currently just one point behind leaders Inter Milan, but they were eliminated from the Supercoppa Italiana semifinals by Napoli and from the Coppa Italia round of 16 by Lazio.

These disappointing results exposed certain weaknesses in the roster. With Santiago Gimenez and Rafael Leao injured at different points in the season, and Christopher Nkunku underperforming, the offensive responsibility fell almost entirely on Christian Pulisic, who shone with nine goals and two assists in 14 matches.

To compete seriously, coach Massimiliano Allegri knows that Pulisic will need support, which explains the club’s first signing of the year. “AC Milan is delighted to announce that Niclas Fullkrug has joined the club on loan from West Ham United, with an option to make the move permanent,” the Italian side announced in a statement on its official website. “Niclas Fullkrug will wear the number 9 shirt.”

