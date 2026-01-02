Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SERIE A
Comments

Milan not done after Fullkrug move: Pulisic’s team reportedly eyes Serie A striker also on Barcelona’s radar

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lewandowski's Barcelona are reportedly after a forward also targeted by Pulisic's Milan.
© Stuart Franklin/Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLewandowski's Barcelona are reportedly after a forward also targeted by Pulisic's Milan.

On Friday, AC Milan officially announced the signing of Niclas Fullkrug, the German striker who most recently played for West Ham United. However, that does not seem to be enough for the Italian side, who are looking to surround Christian Pulisic with more top-level players and are reportedly considering adding a Serie A forward also being followed by Barcelona.

Fichajes.com reports that Dusan Vlahovic is being closely monitored. “In recent hours, AC Milan have entered the race decisively and are already considered one of the main contenders to sign the striker,” the report states.

“Milan especially value his knowledge of Serie A and his ability to perform immediately. Unlike other destinations, the Serbian would not need to adapt to the league, a factor that weighs heavily in the Rossoneri’s sporting planning,Fichajes.com adds. “Additionally, the Italian club is willing to offer him a leading role from day one.”

That last point could be decisive in tipping the scales in Milan’s favor. Vlahovic is considered an important player at Juventus — he has started 10 matches this season — and is unlikely to be willing to give up that status at his next club. Meanwhile, it is clear that Barcelona would not be able to offer him the same opportunity, given that their squad currently includes Robert Lewandowski. Even if the Polish striker leaves in June, Ferran Torres would still remain.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The situation at Milan, however, is different. Fullkrug has arrived with the mission of supplying the goals that Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku failed to deliver, but it is unclear whether the German striker will be considered an automatic starter going forward. Vlahovic’s profile, talent, and Serie A experience could give him an edge when competing for a spot in the team.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s Milan rebirth: The market value comeback nobody saw coming and how USMNT ace reclaimed elite status before 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Christian Pulisic’s Milan rebirth: The market value comeback nobody saw coming and how USMNT ace reclaimed elite status before 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fullkrug arrives to address a serious Milan problem

AC Milan’s performance during the first half of the season has been inconsistent. They have managed to compete strongly in Serie A, where they are currently just one point behind leaders Inter Milan, but they were eliminated from the Supercoppa Italiana semifinals by Napoli and from the Coppa Italia round of 16 by Lazio.

These disappointing results exposed certain weaknesses in the roster. With Santiago Gimenez and Rafael Leao injured at different points in the season, and Christopher Nkunku underperforming, the offensive responsibility fell almost entirely on Christian Pulisic, who shone with nine goals and two assists in 14 matches.

To compete seriously, coach Massimiliano Allegri knows that Pulisic will need support, which explains the club’s first signing of the year. “AC Milan is delighted to announce that Niclas Fullkrug has joined the club on loan from West Ham United, with an option to make the move permanent,” the Italian side announced in a statement on its official website. “Niclas Fullkrug will wear the number 9 shirt.”

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Coach Hansi Flick urges Barcelona chiefs to act in January transfer window: ‘We’re not ready’

Coach Hansi Flick urges Barcelona chiefs to act in January transfer window: ‘We’re not ready’

Hansi Flick sent a clear message to the Barcelona board regarding the January transfer window.

Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Konaté and more: Which stars are entering the final six months of their contracts?

Barcelona’s Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Konaté and more: Which stars are entering the final six months of their contracts?

The 2026 winter transfer window has opened in January 1st, meaning that FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, and several other stars could end up signing a pre-contract with other teams.

Lamine Yamal’s mysterious absence from Barcelona training raises doubts over Espanyol derby availability

Lamine Yamal’s mysterious absence from Barcelona training raises doubts over Espanyol derby availability

Two days before facing Espanyol in La Liga, Barcelona were hit by the unexpected absence of Lamine Yamal from Thursday’s training session.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in first 2026 game against Cagliari in Serie A?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in first 2026 game against Cagliari in Serie A?

As the Rossoneri travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari with momentum and belief in the Scudetto race, the sight of their most decisive attacker missing from the final XI inevitably fuels concern.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo