Lionel Messi receives special request from FIFA president Infantino ahead of 2026 World Cup

Uncertainty still surrounds Lionel Messi regarding his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While he has been part of Argentina’s entire cycle over the past four years, he has yet to confirm whether he will play in the tournament set to take place in North America this summer. In that context, Gianni Infantino shared a message.

“Let it not be Messi’s last—let him play one, two, three more, because he always brings us so much joy!” the FIFA president said in an interview with Clarin, one of Argentina’s most prestigious newspapers, after attending this week’s 29th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, California.

Infantino’s wish, of course, lacks any real foundation. Messi will turn 39 during this World Cup and, if he takes part with Argentina, it is clear it would be his sixth and final appearance. By 2030, Leo will already be 43 years old, and his professional career will almost certainly be over.

The FIFA president also expressed high expectations for Argentina’s performance in the tournament. “They will play very well, that’s for sure,” Infantino said, while also encouraging fans from the South American country to travel and support their national team.

Messi could become the first player to play in six different World Cups

“Argentina’s fans are spectacular,” Infantino said. “They should come and enjoy it because they are already world champions. So they should enjoy the World Cup, every match. It’s going to be a celebration!”

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Messi must make a decision soon

With no public statement yet from Lionel Messi regarding whether he will play in the 2026 World Cup, the first indication is expected next week. By May 11 at the latest, each of the 48 participating national teams must submit a preliminary list of between 35 and 55 players under consideration for the tournament.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will almost certainly include Messi, unless the forward explicitly informs him of a decision not to be part of the squad. Then, by June 1 at the latest, the preliminary list must be trimmed down to the final 26-player roster that will travel to North America.

see also World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Infantino promotes soccer’s growth in the United States

Gianni Infantino also discussed the financial and commercial impact the World Cup is expected to have. “A quarter of the world will be playing over 39 days across three different countries and in 500 official venues,” he explained. “Those who were previously interested in investing only looked at Europe. Now they are looking at other parts of the world.”

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He also emphasized how soccer needs to become a bigger phenomenon in the United States. “Seventy percent of the football business is generated in Europe, and the United States accounts for only about five percent… I don’t understand how they can be satisfied being No. 20 in the No. 1 sport in the world,” the FIFA president said. “MLS are doing a great job. It’s true that Messi is playing here, but one player alone is not enough.”