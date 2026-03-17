Christian Pulisic dragged into heated Milan dressing room conflict: What reportedly happened between the USMNT star and Rafael Leao?

Tension can sometimes define a season as much as results. And for Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao, a moment of visible frustration has sparked questions that go far beyond a single match. Milan’s shock defeat to Lazio was not just another setback in the title race; it became a flashpoint. A narrow 1-0 loss at the Stadio Olimpico exposed deeper frustrations within the squad, particularly in the attacking unit.

At the center of it all was Leao, who reacted angrily after being substituted in the 67th minute, visibly unhappy as he left the pitch. His slow walk off the field drew attention, even prompting teammate Mike Maignan to physically urge him off. On the sidelines, Leao rejected an attempt from coach Massimiliano Allegri to calm him down, further underlining his frustration.

After the match, Allegri attempted to ease concerns: “He was a bit nervous because there were situations where he could have been served better and he wasn’t. There were two potential scoring chances, and he stayed a bit upset about that. These things happen during a game.”

What really happened between Pulisic and Leao

The real story, however, unfolded away from the cameras. According to various reports coming from Italy, the Portuguese forward’s frustration was not primarily about being substituted, but about his teammate’s decisions on the pitch. Specifically, he was angered by two moments where Pulisic, in possession, chose not to play decisive through balls that could have put him through on goal.

“I was amazed that despite some excellent shots from Leao, Pulisic never gave it to him. Captain America preferred to give it to others and made that clear. I was making the same gestures as Leao: ‘Give it to him, give it to him!’” said Alessandro Costacurta on Sky Calcio Club.

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That tension did not end with the final whistle. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Leao continued venting his frustration in the dressing room, directing it toward Pulisic in what was described as a “more lively than usual request for clarification between teammates.” The situation escalated to the point where Allegri had to intervene and separate the two players to prevent further conflict.

Deeper issue in Milan’s attack

Beyond the emotional reaction lies a more concerning reality. The partnership between Pulisic and Leao has struggled to deliver consistently, raising tactical and structural questions for Milan. The numbers are telling. The duo has started together just seven times in Serie A this season, producing only two goals as a team in those matches. Injuries have limited their time together, but even when available, their chemistry has appeared inconsistent.

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Pulisic’s own struggles add another layer to the issue. The American has yet to score a single goal in 2026, a drought that may have influenced his decision-making in key moments. Instead of playing the final pass, he may have been more inclined to take responsibility himself, searching for a breakthrough goal. Meanwhile, Leao’s reaction highlights a different perspective, a player demanding better service and more trust in decisive situations.

Resolution behind closed doors

The timing of the incident could not be worse. Milan now sits eight points behind league leader Inter with just nine games remaining, a gap that significantly complicates the Rossoneri’s title ambitions. At the same time, Napoli is closing in from behind, increasing the pressure to secure a top position.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal with Rafael Leao.

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However, despite the tension, there are signs that the situation has been addressed internally. According to Sky Italy, the issue was resolved at Milanello after a detailed video analysis session. The two players reportedly discussed the incident, shared their perspectives, and shook hands, with the atmosphere described as “serene.”