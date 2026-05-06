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Why isn’t Achraf Hakimi playing today for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semifinals Second Leg?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain managed to surprise Bayern Munich, securing a solid victory in the first leg that gives them a significant advantage. Although they did not dominate the game, they were more effective, which greatly troubled their opponent. Despite this, head coach Luis Enrique faces a tough challenge, as the aggregate lead is only one goal and he will be without Achraf Hakimi, a highly significant absence.

Achraf Hakimi will not be available for the Champions League semifinals second leg after suffering a right thigh injury in the previous match against Bayern Munich. However, Fabrice Hawkins goes further, reporting that the Moroccan has a hamstring tear, making it one of the most significant possible absences. Despite this, he could still be included in the squad if they secure their place in the final.

In place of Hakimi, head coach Luis Enrique could opt for Warren Zaïre-Emery, who would provide strong balance to the team by consistently supporting the midfield. While the Frenchman has proven to be a world-class player, the absence of the Moroccan will be significant, as he excels both offensively and defensively, making him one of the best in his position. As a result, Désiré Doué may not have the same consistent support he enjoyed in the first leg.

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Warren Zaïre-Emery’s emergence as a right-back gives PSG several tactical alternatives. With the Frenchman, the team gains a world-class playmaker, allowing João Neves and Vitinha to contribute more offensively or improving ball progression from the back. However, the 20-year-old is not a defensive specialist, so he could struggle against Luis Díaz, potentially affecting the team’s stability against a powerful opposing attack.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaire-Emery.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaire-Emery.

PSG rely on Marquinhos and Willian Pacho to restore stability

Achraf Hakimi has established as one of the most important attacking full-backs in the world. However, his absence will likely be felt even more on the defensive side, as he is a key component in PSG head coach Luis Enrique’s system. With Désiré Doué dominating the flank, the absence of the full-back may be less noticeable in attack. In order to maintain defensive balance, Marquinhos and Willian Pacho remain the most important players.

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Throughout the season, both defenders have shown they can sustain the team’s defensive structure, excelling in one-on-one duels. In addition, Warren Zaïre-Emery does not tend to push forward as much as the Moroccan, so his defensive presence will be crucial, although he will need support from Marquinhos and Willian Pacho. Alongside this, Vitinha could also drop deeper to reinforce the defensive phase, which will be key against Bayern Munich.

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