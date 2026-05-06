How to watch Bayern vs PSG in USA: 2026 Champions League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern vs PSG on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Bayern vs PSG WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Wednesday, May 6, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Fubo, FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Bayern Munich returns to the Allianz Arena facing a razor-thin one-goal deficit after a historic 5-4 loss in Paris. With a place in the Champions League final on the line, the German champions are banking on their fortress-like home form, where they remain unbeaten in their last 29 European fixtures. Backed by an offense that has scored 116 domestic goals, Vincent Kompany’s squad is poised to deliver an all-out attacking performance to overturn the result and book their ticket to Budapest.

PSG arrives in Munich holding a precarious advantage from a chaotic first leg that defied all defensive logic. Luis Enrique’s side knows their best defense is a potent offense, built around a devastatingly quick counter-attack. While they have a slim lead to protect, the French champions understand that sitting back is not an option against Bayern’s relentless pressure. This second leg is set up as a high-stakes clash where PSG will look to land a knockout blow on the break.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This semifinal pits two of Europe’s most formidable attacking units against each other. Bayern, having already secured the Bundesliga title, can pour all their energy into chasing a treble. Their season has been defined by offensive dominance, becoming one of the first clubs in history to surpass 40 goals in a single Champions League campaign. PSG shares that historic achievement, and while they haven’t clinched their domestic league yet, their transformation into a vertical, fast-breaking machine under Luis Enrique has made them a terrifying opponent.

The tactical battle will be a fascinating contrast of styles. Bayern is expected to control possession and deploy an aggressive high press to suffocate PSG in front of the home crowd. However, this strategy plays directly into PSG’s hands. The speed of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé is tailor-made to exploit the space left behind a high defensive line. The first leg proved neither team could effectively contain the other, setting the stage for another match decided by which offense can be more clinical.

For Bayern, the motivation is clear: leverage their incredible home advantage to secure a spot in the final. Their history of overturning deficits in Munich provides a strong psychological edge. For PSG, the objective is to weather the initial storm and punish Bayern in transition. A single away goal could dramatically shift the pressure, forcing the Germans to score even more and leaving them further exposed at the back. With no draws in 18 historical meetings, this tie is destined for a decisive conclusion.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History suggests this fixture is an all-or-nothing affair, as Bayern and PSG have never played to a draw in 18 all-time meetings. This trend points toward a definitive result in Munich, with one team advancing decisively. The historical data favors a high-scoring outcome where a winner will emerge without the need for a shootout.

Recent encounters have been electric, defined by goals and drama. The first leg produced an unforgettable 5-4 thriller in Paris. Earlier this season, Bayern secured a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes during the group stage. Across their last five meetings, the two clubs have combined for a staggering 17 goals, averaging 3.4 goals per match and reinforcing expectations for another offensive spectacle.

The statistics from this season’s Champions League campaign paint a clear picture. Both clubs are the first in history to score over 40 goals in a single tournament run. Bayern has been particularly dominant at home, winning all six of their matches at Allianz Arena and averaging 3.33 goals per game. Meanwhile, PSG demonstrated lethal efficiency in the first leg, converting all five of their shots on target into goals, a trend they hope to continue on the road.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Bayern enters this crucial second leg with a nearly full-strength and well-rested squad, while PSG must contend with a significant defensive injury that could alter their game plan.

Vincent Kompany will be pleased to have no new injury concerns. Key players including Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz were all rested in their last domestic match and are expected to be fresh for Wednesday’s showdown. Their readiness provides Bayern with the firepower needed to mount a comeback.

Conversely, PSG has been dealt a major blow with the absence of star defender Achraf Hakimi due to a hamstring injury. His absence forces a tactical reshuffle, likely pushing Warren Zaire-Emery into a defensive role. This change could make the French champions more vulnerable against Bayern‘s relentless attack.

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Bayern Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

This lineup is built for maximum offensive pressure. With Harry Kane leading the line after a historic goal-scoring run in the competition, he will be supported by the dynamic and creative trio of Musiala, Olise, and Díaz. The rested core ensures Bayern will have the energy to press from the opening whistle.

PSG Projected XI (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Ruiz, Mayulu; Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Forced into a defensive adjustment without Hakimi, this formation still prioritizes PSG‘s greatest strength: the counter-attack. The front three of Kvaratskhelia and Dembele possess world-class speed and will be tasked with exploiting any space left by Bayern‘s aggressive press.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Bayern vs PSG live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to the Champions League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues such as La Liga, Bundesliga, and major tournaments featuring top clubs and national teams.

A subscription costs just $14.99per month and provides comprehensive access to live matches, replays, and exclusive analysis. This plan ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action from the biggest competitions in global soccer.

SEE MORE: [Where to find the Champions League on US TV]

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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