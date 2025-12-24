Messi’s Argentina teammate could leave Premier League: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly battle for him

A teammate of Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team could soon leave the Premier League to continue his professional career in La Liga, with reports suggesting interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The 2026 FIFA World Cup could play a decisive role in the potential move.

“Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are ready to battle it out for Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi,” TeamTalk reported this week. The Argentine defender has been a key figure for the Cherries at the start of the 2025–26 season, starting 16 of the club’s 17 Premier League matches.

However, at 28 years old and with his contract nearing its expiration, Senesi is reportedly open to a move to a club with greater European exposure than Bournemouth. As a result, he “has informed the Cherries he is leaving the club in 2026,” according to TeamTalk.

That situation places the Premier League side in a dilemma. Refusing to negotiate the Argentine defender’s early departure in the winter transfer window would allow them to keep him for the remainder of the season but risk losing him for free afterward. A transfer now, on the other hand, would at least ensure some financial compensation.

Senesi sets his sights on the World Cup

Marcos Senesi has been on the radar of the Argentina national team since 2022. He made his debut that year in a friendly against Estonia, playing 28 minutes in a 5–0 win in which Lionel Messi scored all five goals. Since then, however, the defender has struggled to remain in head coach Lionel Scaloni’s plans.

In fact, after that match in June 2022, more than three years passed before Senesi saw the field again for Argentina. That came during the 2025 October international break, when he played the full match against Venezuela in a friendly in the United States. After that, he was an unused substitute against Puerto Rico and again in November against Angola.

Senesi’s profile — a left-footed center back with strong physical presence — makes him an intriguing option for Scaloni. Still, the imminent return of Lisandro Martinez from injury represents a significant obstacle to Senesi’s World Cup aspirations. For that reason, a potential move away from Bournemouth to a higher-profile club such as Barcelona or Atletico Madrid could be crucial in boosting his chances of earning a spot at the FIFA tournament.

Barcelona are looking for a defender

The reported interest from Barcelona in Marcos Senesi is not surprising, given the defensive issues the team coached by Hansi Flick has faced in the first half of the season. The club never fully replaced Iñigo Martinez after his departure to Al Nassr last summer and is now looking to address that gap with a new signing.

After links to players such as Pau Torres and Marc Guehi, speculation has now shifted toward two other Premier League defenders: Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi. In that context, Senesi could emerge as a more affordable option — a key factor given Barcelona’s ongoing financial challenges.