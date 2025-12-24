Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup hopes questioned by MLS rival Thomas Muller: ‘I doubt’

Lionel Messi had an almost perfect season with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer 2025, which culminated in the championship after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. Thomas Muller experienced the talent of the Argentine forward firsthand in that match and, based on that experience, offered his perspective on the role Leo could play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During a recent interview with Magenta TV, Muller was asked about the speculation regarding whether Messi will be part of the Argentina squad next summer in North America. “It would be an interesting project from my point of view if he were there,” the German player began.

However, Thomas made it clear that Messi’s presence would not necessarily provide a boost for Argentina. “That could, of course, change the whole balance of the team, whether for better or for worse,” he said.

These comments relate to a topic often debated about Messi’s role on the field. He remains a decisive player, even at 38, in the creative aspects of the game, but his defensive contributions are minimal, forcing his teammates to work harder to compensate. When Muller refers to Argentina’s “balance,” he is undoubtedly alluding to this dynamic.

Messi has yet to confirm whether he will play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina.

Muller reflects on Messi’s MLS performance

After facing each other for more than a decade at the international level and in European soccer, Thomas Muller and Lionel Messi met again this year in the United States, in the Major League Soccer final between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami.

There, Messi delivered a standout performance with two assists for the victory and the championship for the Herons, something Muller observed up close. “When he was on the ball, he just absolutely burst into life in the right areas and then really initiated a lot of things,” the German star recalled.

Still, Muller emphasized that the level of competition in MLS is far from what the World Cup demands, being the most important tournament in soccer. “Whether that would work like that off the cuff at top international level, I doubt,” explained the Bayern Munich legend.

Thomas Muller on the 2026 World Cup

In the same interview, reflecting on Lionel Messi, Thomas Muller shared his thoughts on Argentina’s chances of repeating their 2022 World Cup title, acknowledging that the South American team is “high on the list” of favorites.

Finally, he also spoke about his country’s own prospects. “At first glance, when you read the names of the opponents, it is of course a must to go through,” he said, referring to Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curacao, Germany’s Group E rivals.

“With Ivory Coast we have the African champions, and with Ecuador the runners-up from South American qualifying. But when you then look again at the overall set-up, that the eight best third-placed teams from 12 groups also go through, then going through is again a must,” Muller added.