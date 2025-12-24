Trending topics:
Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly rule out Marc Guehi move over key issue as two Premier League players are offered

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal has firmly established himself as a key player for Barcelona, leading the attack with an impressive presence. However, the team continues to struggle defensively, prompting Marc Guehi to emerge as a top option due to his free-agent status and high level of play. Despite his potential, the Englishman has been ruled out for compelling reasons, leading to the consideration of two Premier League stars as alternative solutions.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Marc Guehi has emerged as one of the central defenders who best fits Hansi Flick’s system. Barcelona reportedly even met with his agent to reach an agreement and sign a pre-contract. However, the Englishman was reportedly ruled out by the Culers because of his high salary demands, which are far from what was expected. Following this, two Premier League stars are offered to the Spanish side.

Barcelona have received offers for two Premier League players: Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake as January 2026 arrivals, reports Diario Sport. Both players have been dropped by their clubs, raising doubts on the Spanish side about their potential impact on the team. However, both could arrive on loan, though the Citizens are reportedly seeking a compulsory purchase option, something the Culers would not accept.

Focusing on a long-term option, Ake and Guehi may not fulfill Barcelona’s objectives. Therefore, they might not pursue their arrival in January 2026, as all efforts will concentrate on acquiring a top-class left-footed center back, reports Adrian Sanchez of MasQuePelotas. In this context, Nico Schlotterbeck remains the primary option to reinforce the defense despite the strong competition to secure his arrival ahead the 2026-27 season.

Barcelona could face a major defensive overhaul in the 2026-27 season

Following Iñigo Martinez’s departure at the start of the season, Barcelona experienced defensive instability that severely impacted the team. Consequently, Ronald Araujo struggled with his performance, and Andreas Christensen faced significant physical issues. This situation leaves the team with only Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin as central defense options. Thus, the Blaugranas are gearing up for a significant defensive overhaul the 2026-27 season.

Marcus Rashford delivers strong message to Manchester United on his future at Barcelona: ‘I felt very welcomed’

With the aim of boosting the arrival of a left-footed center-back, Andreas Christensen could leave Barcelona as a free agent, while Ronald Araújo would be sold, opening space for a new signing to balance the squad. Not only is Schlotterbeck emerging as a priority, but Marcos Senesi is also in the picture, shining at AFC Bournemouth and potentially available on a free transfer.

Given the strong competition to secure Senesi and Schlotterbeck, Barcelona have reignited their interest in Murillo, who is currently excelling at Nottingham Forest. Having tracked him since 2023, the Brazilian is well regarded within the Spanish side, but interest from several top Premier League clubs could drive up his price, as he is under contract until 2029—unlike the other two alternatives.

