As Lionel Messi navigates the closing chapters of his illustrious career, the world is abuzz with questions about his next steps. The 37-year-old, who continues to lead Major League Soccer in goal contributions with Inter Miami, has shed some light on his post-retirement ambitions. Speaking recently with journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi shared his thoughts on remaining involved in soccer and his plans after hanging up his boots.

In his interview with Romano, Messi was candid about his disinterest in following the managerial path, a choice that has intrigued fans and pundits alike. “I’m not planning to become a manager when I retire. This is not something I’m considering doing,” he explained. Although players like Xavi, Iniesta, and Pep Guardiola transitioned from playing for Barcelona to managing clubs, Messi doesn’t see himself taking up a clipboard on the sidelines.

“I don’t know what I would like to do after I retire,” Messi admitted. “I wouldn’t like to be a coach, but everything is not clear yet. I am someone who likes to live day by day, so for now, I just think about playing, training, and having fun on the pitch.” His comments reflect his famously quiet personality; Messi has always been more focused on his individual play rather than on organizing or leading others in a managerial role.

Considering role as sporting director?

While coaching may not appeal to Messi, he has hinted that he could remain connected to football in other ways. In a past interview on Argentine outlet Olga, Messi told actor Migue Granados that he might be open to working as a sporting director. “I like everything related to football,” he said. “I like being with kids, teaching, and maybe being a sporting director, but I don’t know where I’m going to go.” A director role would allow Messi to shape a team’s future without the day-to-day responsibilities of a head coach.

If Messi does pursue a sporting director role, it’s possible he might return to his beloved Barcelona, where he became a global icon. While a comeback in this capacity would excite fans, Messi has yet to confirm any concrete plans. For now, he is focusing on making the most of his playing years and is not in a rush to define his post-retirement path.

Enjoying time in MLS

After years of dominating European football, Messi has found satisfaction in MLS with Inter Miami, where he continues to play alongside former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and, more recently, Luis Suarez. His current contract with Inter Miami extends until December 2025, and he had previously hinted that the club may be his final professional team.

“I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club,” he told ESPN. “It was a difficult step to leave Europe to come here… But I don’t think about it. I try to enjoy. That’s why I enjoy everything much more, because I am aware that there is less and less to go, and I have a good time.”

Messi also shared that he is savoring the “little details” of everyday life as a player. “I enjoy the little details that I know, when I don’t play anymore, I’m going to miss,” he said. “I love playing ball and I enjoy training, day-to-day life, and match days. And yes, there is always the fear that everything will end.”