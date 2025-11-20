Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Is Lamine Yamal already tied with Messi? Jordi Alba delivers his take on the comparison between La Masia graduates

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Barcelona's legend Lionel Messi.
© Angel Martinez/David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Barcelona's legend Lionel Messi.

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has transitioned from a promising soccer talent to one of the world’s elite players. Recognizing his exceptional skill, Barcelona have made him the cornerstone of their sports project, igniting comparisons to Lionel Messi, as both are La Masia graduates and don the legendary #10 jersey. In response to these comparisons, Jordi Alba has offered his clear perspective, seeking to draw distinctions between the two.

In a recent interview with El Larguero, Jordi Alba was asked whether he considers Lamine Yamal’s impact to be similar to that of Lionel Messi. In response, the veteran replied, “I think he’s a great player, but there are others at Barca, like Pedri, Gavi, [Frenkie] de Jong. And I’m leaving out many. I think comparing him to Leo… there’s no comparison, but that’s because Leo has no rival.

Although Jordi’s words may have sounded like a jab at Lamine, downplaying his importance, the full-back clarifies that the 18-year-old star still has a long way to go. Not only has Alba emphasized this distance, but Yamal himself acknowledges that the Argentine is the best player in history and aims to create his own legacy. Consequently, Lionel Messi remains the most decisive player in Barcelona’s history, leaving behind an almost unattainable legacy.

Even if Lamine Yamal still holds a long path to carve a long-lasting legacy, he has positioned himself as one of the best positioned to rule the next soccer era. Having clinched the second spot in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the Spaniard has earned the spot among the best players in the world, scoring 31 goals ad deliver 40 assist in 117 games with Barcelona. With his imponent impact, he is apparently in a good path to edge his name as one of the greatest of all time.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looking on

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lionel Messi has not hidden his admiration for Lamine Yamal’s talent

Following the emergence of Lamine Yamal, many have rushed to compare him to Lionel Messi, drawing endless parallels. Both are graduates of La Masia, and the 18-year-old star is establishing himself as a clear candidate to become one of the team’s greatest icons. Despite these comparisons, the Argentine veteran has openly expressed his admiration for the young Spaniard and has even made a prediction about Yamal’s potential evolution as a player.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s effect: The eye-watering sums Barcelona could rake in if Inter Miami star makes shock Camp Nou return

see also

Lionel Messi’s effect: The eye-watering sums Barcelona could rake in if Inter Miami star makes shock Camp Nou return

The truth is, it’s impressive what he’s showing, what he’s doing, and what he’s done. He was already a European champion with Spain… He’s in a process of growth, and I think he’s going to grow a lot more as a player and add things to his game. Like me when I started, he also started on the right, and maybe in a few years he’ll end up playing differently. There’s no doubt that he has incredible talent,” Lionel Messi said, via Simplemente Futbol in April 2025.

Both Lamine and Messi will face each other in an exciting match for the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, which has undergone a slight change in date. In this historic duel of Barcelona’s past and future, the two players will face each other for the first time. Far from being a test to see who is better, this game promises to be quite special given the potential Yamal has shown in his short career.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jordi Alba’s retirement prompts intriguing remarks from Lionel Messi: ‘It was very strange’

Jordi Alba’s retirement prompts intriguing remarks from Lionel Messi: ‘It was very strange’

Lionel Messi made a curious remark about the retirement of his Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

In Game 3 against Nashville SC, Jordi Alba has outpaced Lionel Messi reaching an incredible milestone with Inter Miami.

Is Jordi Alba available for Inter Miami’s playoff match vs. Nashville? Coach Mascherano gives crucial injury update

Is Jordi Alba available for Inter Miami’s playoff match vs. Nashville? Coach Mascherano gives crucial injury update

Javier Mascherano spoke about the physical condition of Jordi Alba ahead of the Major League Soccer playoff clash between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona presidential campaign weapon: Victor Font makes bombshell six-word Joan Laporta accusation in stunning claim, and it involves Real Madrid

Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona presidential campaign weapon: Victor Font makes bombshell six-word Joan Laporta accusation in stunning claim, and it involves Real Madrid

As the presidential race begins to take shape, the team finds itself navigating a storm in which nostalgia, power, and unhealed wounds intertwine. And hovering over it all is a six-word claim—one Font insists changes everything—carefully concealed for now, but potent enough to reshape the coming campaign.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo