Is Lamine Yamal already tied with Messi? Jordi Alba delivers his take on the comparison between La Masia graduates

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has transitioned from a promising soccer talent to one of the world’s elite players. Recognizing his exceptional skill, Barcelona have made him the cornerstone of their sports project, igniting comparisons to Lionel Messi, as both are La Masia graduates and don the legendary #10 jersey. In response to these comparisons, Jordi Alba has offered his clear perspective, seeking to draw distinctions between the two.

In a recent interview with El Larguero, Jordi Alba was asked whether he considers Lamine Yamal’s impact to be similar to that of Lionel Messi. In response, the veteran replied, “I think he’s a great player, but there are others at Barca, like Pedri, Gavi, [Frenkie] de Jong. And I’m leaving out many. I think comparing him to Leo… there’s no comparison, but that’s because Leo has no rival.”

Although Jordi’s words may have sounded like a jab at Lamine, downplaying his importance, the full-back clarifies that the 18-year-old star still has a long way to go. Not only has Alba emphasized this distance, but Yamal himself acknowledges that the Argentine is the best player in history and aims to create his own legacy. Consequently, Lionel Messi remains the most decisive player in Barcelona’s history, leaving behind an almost unattainable legacy.

Even if Lamine Yamal still holds a long path to carve a long-lasting legacy, he has positioned himself as one of the best positioned to rule the next soccer era. Having clinched the second spot in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the Spaniard has earned the spot among the best players in the world, scoring 31 goals ad deliver 40 assist in 117 games with Barcelona. With his imponent impact, he is apparently in a good path to edge his name as one of the greatest of all time.

Lionel Messi has not hidden his admiration for Lamine Yamal’s talent

Following the emergence of Lamine Yamal, many have rushed to compare him to Lionel Messi, drawing endless parallels. Both are graduates of La Masia, and the 18-year-old star is establishing himself as a clear candidate to become one of the team’s greatest icons. Despite these comparisons, the Argentine veteran has openly expressed his admiration for the young Spaniard and has even made a prediction about Yamal’s potential evolution as a player.

“The truth is, it’s impressive what he’s showing, what he’s doing, and what he’s done. He was already a European champion with Spain… He’s in a process of growth, and I think he’s going to grow a lot more as a player and add things to his game. Like me when I started, he also started on the right, and maybe in a few years he’ll end up playing differently. There’s no doubt that he has incredible talent,” Lionel Messi said, via Simplemente Futbol in April 2025.

Both Lamine and Messi will face each other in an exciting match for the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, which has undergone a slight change in date. In this historic duel of Barcelona’s past and future, the two players will face each other for the first time. Far from being a test to see who is better, this game promises to be quite special given the potential Yamal has shown in his short career.