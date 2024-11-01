Speculation is swirling around Neymar’s next possible club destination. The Brazilian star, who recently returned to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia after a lengthy injury layoff, reportedly purchased property in Miami, sparking excitement about a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Addressing the rumors, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino offered his perspective on the possibility of bringing Neymar to the MLS.

With Messi already attracting former teammates like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez, fans are eager for Neymar to join the roster. However, Martino tempered expectations when asked about the Brazilian on Friday, suggesting that the move may be financially unrealistic.

“We can’t speak that freely about players that can come here or not. I think that when we talk about this we need another sustentation… Now everyone that buys a home in Miami is coming? ha. With Leo & the boys already here, anything is possible but what I can’t imagine is if the league doesn’t make the salary issue more flexible, how it would be carried out,” as ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano reports.

Martino elaborated on the financial challenges facing any move for Neymar, explaining that MLS salary rules currently limit such a deal. “The reality is that the MLS rules are strict & can’t be broken, unless the MLS decides to change…Today this is impossible, so there is no more continuity in the conversation,” Inter Miami coach ended.

Neymar signed a two-year deal with Al Hilal for $218 million, but his future in the Saudi Arabian club is still yet to be decided due to the injuries he suffered lately and his exorbitant salary. With the contract expiring in June 2025, if the star isn’t prepared to drastically lower his salary expectations, joining Inter Miami would likely remain out of reach.

How did the rumors appear?

Rumors have surfaced after The Wall Street Journal wrote that Neymar bought a $26 million property in Miami’s exclusive Bal Harbour neighborhood, a few miles away from Fort Lauderdale. The Al Hilal star hasn’t commented on the acquisition, but the operation fueled the rumors of him possibly joining Messi’s team.

Inter Miami’s salary cap situation

If Neymar eventually decided to make a move to Inter Miami, he should lower his salary expectations drastically. Due to the financial restrictions the MLS teams have, and with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets taking the most part of the salary cap as franchise players, an elite signing like Neymar seems unlikely to happen.

However, there’s hope around Miami. In Alba and Suarez cases, both players took the decision to lower their salary in order to play alongside Messi. With Neymar having $218 million secured with his Al Hilal’s contract, it wouldn’t be much of a shock if the decides to go the same way as his teammates.