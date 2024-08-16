Inter Miami is greatly awaiting the return of Lionel Messi from his current stay on the sidelines with injury. Likewise, Fans have missed the sight of the Argentine star back on the pitch. However, recent developments suggest that his comeback may be delayed further. The situation is complex, with Messi’s health and fitness being the top priority. The club is working to navigate the final stages of the MLS season.

Since joining Inter Miami, the Argentine has faced a series of injury setbacks that have kept him sidelined for an extended period. The latest of these injuries occurred during the Copa America final with Argentina, where Messi twisted his ankle. This incident has led to him missing the last 11 games for the Herons.

While Messi’s injuries have been a constant issue since he arrived in Miami, the team has managed to cope relatively well in his absence. Despite being eliminated from the Leagues Cup, Miami have won eight out of the 11 matches they’ve played without their star forward. However, the club is eager to have Messi back on the field, especially with the MLS play-offs approaching.

Small wording change, big deal?

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino recently hinted at a potential delay in Messi’s return. There is concern among fans and analysts alike. According to journalist Michelle Kaufman, Martino’s comments have suggested that Messi’s recovery might be taking longer than initially expected.

“They basically have one week off before they’re playing again on August 24, and the man still hasn’t stepped out on the field. He’s still just working by himself in the gym”, Kaufman noted. This observation aligns with Martino’s subtle change in tone when discussing Messi’s return. The timetable moved from a hopeful “end of August” timeline to a more cautious “we don’t have an estimate as to his return yet.”

This shift in communication has raised red flags, claims the Miami Herald columnist. It indicates that Messi’s comeback might not align with the earlier optimistic predictions. It is seeming less and less likely that the 37-year-old will be able to play in the August 24 encounter against Cincinnati. His rehabilitation takes place in the gym instead of on the training field.

How much longer may it take until the Messi return from injury?

Marca now suggests that Messi might not return to action until mid-September. Miami has targeted a match against the Philadelphia Union as his potential comeback game. This delay is a significant blow for Inter Miami, especially given the critical phase of the season they are entering. Having Messi out for a long time might impact the team’s trajectory and their prospects of making the playoffs. There are just a few games remaining in the regular MLS season.

Despite these concerns, there is a silver lining. With Inter Miami out of Leagues Cup action, the reduced match schedule could allow their captain to focus entirely on his recovery. This could be crucial in ensuring that when the superstar does return, he is fully fit and ready to contribute at his highest level.

For Tata Martino, the key challenge now is to resist the urge to rush Messi back into action. The club has been down this road before. Pushing a player to return too soon has led to further complications. Given Messi’s importance to the team and their aspirations in MLS, he must give him the time he needs to recover fully.

The disappointment among fans is understandable, especially with the possibility that Messi could be out for nearly three months. However, the long-term benefits of having a fully fit Messi far outweigh the short-term gains of an early return. If Inter Miami hopes to make a serious push for the MLS Cup, they will need Messi at his best. That requires patience and careful management of his recovery.

PHOTOS: IMAGO