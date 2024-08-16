Chelsea, renowned for their deep pockets and relentless pursuit of top talent, have once again dominated the transfer headlines. The Blues are reportedly deep in negotiations to secure the services of Napoli’s star striker, Victor Osimhen. Time is of the essence as the summer transfer window nears its closure. The move, if it materializes, would be one of the marquee signings of the summer. However, as always, it is fraught with complexities. This, interestingly, includes the future of Romelu Lukaku and unexpected off-field drama involving a Nigerian pastor’s ominous prophecy.

Victor Osimhen, a 25-year-old Nigerian international, has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. His incredible goalscoring record for Napoli includes 31 goals during the 2022-23 season. It is what powered the club to their first Serie A title in over three decades. Thus, so many elite teams are interested in signing him. Chelsea, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, appear to be leading the race to secure his signature.

The Blues’ pursuit of the Nigerian comes as part of their broader strategy to rebuild their squad under new ownership. They have shown no signs of slowing down their transfer spending. Chelsea added several new faces to their roster. However, the absence of a consistent and elite forward has been a glaring issue for the club. Thus, they see Osimhen as the ideal solution to this problem.

Where does Osimhen stand on a move to Chelsea?

Reports indicate that Chelsea’s negotiations with Napoli have progressed significantly. Romelu Lukaku potentially plays a pivotal role in the deal. Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy, could return to Serie A. This time, it could be at Napoli as part of a swap deal or separate transfer. The Belgian striker’s familiarity with the Italian league and his previous success under Antonio Conte at Inter make this move a logical step for all parties involved.

While Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen is clear, the player himself has reportedly expressed reservations about a potential move to Stamford Bridge. According to Sky Germany, the striker is not keen on a loan deal. Instead, he is insistent on a permanent transfer if he is to leave Napoli. The fact that he signed a new deal that had a substantial $145 million release clause, is perhaps the driving force for this position.

The 25-year-old’s reluctance to move to Stamford Bridge may also be due to the club’s current situation. Despite their ambitions, Chelsea will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. It is a factor that could deter a player of Osimhen’s caliber, who is eager to showcase his talents on Europe’s biggest stage. Paris Saint-Germain is also reportedly interested in the striker. They might offer a more appealing option given their consistent presence in the Champions League.

Surprising twist: Prophecy and controversy

As if the transfer saga wasn’t already intriguing enough, it took a bizarre turn when a Nigerian pastor, Primate Elijah Ayodele, publicly warned Osimhen against moving to Chelsea. In a video that has circulated widely, Ayodele warned that a move to the London club would “kill his career.” He stated, “I want to quickly advise as directly that Osimhen should not go to Chelsea because if he goes there, he will not shine, and it will kill his career.”

Ayodele’s warning didn’t stop there. He went on to advise the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) not to call Osimhen up to the national team, the Super Eagles, if he joins Chelsea. “NFF, if Osimhen should go to Chelsea, don’t call him again, and also calling him to the Super Eagles still needs to be previewed properly,” Ayodele said, underscoring his concerns.

Ayodele’s comments have sparked considerable debate, especially given his history of making controversial statements about Chelsea. In 2023, the same pastor claimed that the club was “cursed” and would struggle to achieve success unless they sought the blessings of their former owner, Roman Abramovich. While such prophecies are unlikely to influence the decision-making of professional athletes and clubs, they add an unusual layer of intrigue to the ongoing transfer negotiations.

