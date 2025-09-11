Jude Bellingham in trouble at Real Madrid? Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono could spell problems for England star

Jude Bellingham’s absence from Real Madrid’s starting XI has become one of the most closely watched storylines in Spain. The England star is still recovering from shoulder surgery, and while his return is expected after the next international break, his once-untouchable role is suddenly under scrutiny.

Real Madrid have started the La Liga season perfectly, winning three matches in three games and topping the table. Coach Xabi Alonso has his team playing with a strong collective plan, pressing high and punishing opponents with efficient finishing. But this success has also created a dilemma for Alonso — should he disrupt the current balance to reinsert Bellingham, or stick with the players who have thrived in his absence?

In addition to the injury layoff, the Englishman has faced off-field controversy after photos surfaced of him vacationing with his partner while still in recovery. According to Diario AS, Alonso “was not pleased with the media exposure surrounding Bellingham,” as the midfielder’s commitment has come under quiet but growing internal debate. And now, there is another problem: competition for his spot has never been fiercer, and one particular rising star could make things very complicated for the Englishman.

Road to recovery

Real Madrid completed their second training session of the week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Real Sociedad. Bellingham participated in part of the session with teammates before continuing his recovery work individually, alongside Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, and Brazilian prodigy Endrick.

“The session began in the gym. Afterwards, the players carried out combination drills under pressure and defensive and attacking exercises on the pitch. They then practiced finishing from passes before wrapping up with a series of 5-vs-5 games,” reported Real Madrid’s official website.

If all goes to plan, Bellingham’s first possible return date is October 19 against Getafe, meaning he will miss at least seven more matches — including two crucial Champions League group stage games.

Rising competition for his spot

During Bellingham’s absence, two players have stepped into the spotlight: Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono. Guler, the Turkish sensation, has impressed as an attacking midfielder in Alonso’s 4-2-3-1 formation, a role that overlaps perfectly with Bellingham’s preferred position. His ability to dictate play and connect midfield with attack has earned him consistent starts and raised the question of whether Madrid should risk dropping him when Bellingham is ready.

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid

But perhaps the most intriguing challenge to Bellingham’s place comes from Franco Mastantuono — Lionel Messi’s young Argentina teammate. The 18-year-old has adapted quickly to Spanish soccer and is already gaining minutes on the right flank. His technical ability, composure, and versatility have convinced Alonso that he could be a long-term solution in midfield as well.