Messi misses Inter Miami’s Wednesday training as three teammates are also in doubt for final preseason friendly

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are approaching the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, where they will look to defend the title they won last year. Before that, they face one last challenge: a friendly on Friday against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. Ahead of that matchup, it is unclear whether Lionel Messi will be available.

Lionel Messi was absent from the first 15 minutes open to the media,” reporter Jose Armando wrote on X on Wednesday during the Herons’ training in Fort Lauderdale. “Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul trained without issue.”

The absence of the Argentine forward in exercises under coach Javier Mascherano is notable, as Messi typically trains alongside his teammates unless physical issues prevent him from doing so. This raises questions about his availability in the near future.

Inter Miami travel to Puerto Rico this Thursday. They will have an evening training session on the island before Friday’s match,” Jose Armando added regarding preparations for the friendly against Independiente del Valle. “We are waiting for updates on Lionel Messi and his availability.”

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Messi is not the only player missing for Inter Miami

While all eyes are on Lionel Messi, other key players could also miss Friday’s friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. “Telasco Segovia is also absent this morning due to a visa issue,” Jose Armando reported Wednesday morning. He immediately added details on two other stars: “Berterame has not yet received his visa, and along with Maxi Falcon (awaiting his green card), they would be unavailable for the match in Puerto Rico.”

If these absences are confirmed, it would pose a significant challenge for coach Javier Mascherano. In addition to Messi, Berterame, Segovia, and Falcon were starters in the last friendly against Barcelona SC in Ecuador. Berterame, who joined this year from Monterrey, even scored one of the goals.

The good news for the Herons is the return of Tadeo Allende

Amid these concerns, the Herons have a reason to celebrate. After several weeks of waiting, Tadeo Allende has finally resolved administrative issues that had prevented him from joining training and is now available to coach Javier Mascherano for the start of the 2026 season.

“I was anxious and wanted to start as soon as possible. The delay had me worried at home. I’m very happy to be here and start again with my teammates,” Allende said in an interview shared by Inter Miami on social media. “The goals are the same as last season: compete for everything in front of us. We have a great group.”

