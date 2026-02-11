Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy questioned by ex-Real Madrid coach: ‘He doesn’t have the genius of Messi, Maradona or Ronaldo Nazario’

Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in soccer history. Not only did he make history with Real Madrid, but he also left a significant mark with the Portugal national team as a prolific scorer. Over more than 15 years, he has maintained his status among the world’s elite, ascending to become a central figure in the GOAT debate. However, a former Real Madrid coach has recently challenged the veteran’s legacy with harsh remarks.

“Cristiano is a great goalscorer and an incredible athlete, but he doesn’t have the genius of Messi, Maradona or Ronaldo Nazario. That genius that the others possessed is absent in Cristiano. He can’t be compared to those three,“ Fabio Capello said, via ON Sport’s ‘Hat-Trick’ program. With these statements, the Italian coach downplays the Portuguese spot as GOAT, highlighting a missing aspect on his legacy.

Throughout his professional career, Fabio Capello had two spells at Real Madrid (1996–97 and 2006–07), winning La Liga on both occasions. Despite this, the Italian has always been quite reluctant to label Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT. Nevertheless, the Portuguese forward is one of the greatest players in history, leaving behind an extraordinary scoring legacy that stands as a benchmark in modern soccer — something very difficult to overlook.

Even though Cristiano’s legacy is largely defined by his scoring power, he has also been a magical player. After his breakthrough at Manchester United, he established himself as a difference-maker in terms of dribbling, creativity and finishing — something he also showcased during his early years at Real Madrid. However, a chronic patellar tendinosis in his left knee in 2014 forced him to adapt his style of play, demonstrating an impressive resilience to continue shining.

Cristiano Ronaldo edges a long-lasting legacy in soccer history

Since his professional debut in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to remain one of the best players in the world, season after season. After leaving a historic legacy at Manchester United, he completed a multimillion-dollar transfer to Real Madrid. Leading the team’s attack, the Portuguese star became one of the most decorated players in the club’s history and its all-time top scorer, but his legacy goes beyond that.

Although Portugal are one of the most historic national teams in the world, they had not managed to win any major titles. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront, they won UEFA Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles. In addition, the veteran has established himself as the national team’s all-time top scorer with 143 goals, creating a significant gap between himself and legends such as Eusébio and Pauleta.

Despite being 41 years old, Cristiano has managed to remain one of the world’s top scorers, shining at Al Nassr. For that reason, he is expected to be a key figure for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, where he could break some interesting records. Whether as a historic scorer or as a Greatest of all Time, Ronaldo is already a historic figure in the history of soccer, at a level reached by very few players.