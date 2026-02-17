Neymar Jr’s 2026 World Cup hopes still alive as Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti reportedly opens door to recall under one condition

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, Brazil have made significant strides in advancing their sporting project. By establishing a clear style of play, he has restored the national team’s confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, Neymar Jr.’s absence remains notable, with only a few months left before the tournament. Nevertheless, the veteran receives a significant boost, as the coach has reportedly opened the door to his return under a clear condition.

After suffering a serious knee injury with meniscus damage, Neymar Jr. was sidelined for 62 days, missing 10 matches with Santos FC. Despite this, the Brazilian has already made a triumphant return with the team, playing around 45 minutes against Velo Clube in the Paulista Championship. While securing his place with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup remains quite difficult, coach Carlo Ancelotti has left the door open to his return—under one condition.

According to Rodrigo Mattos of UOL, Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to definitively close the door on Neymar Jr.’s return ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, the coach has chosen not to give the veteran any special treatment, making it a clear condition that he must be in peak physical shape to compete at the highest level in the tournament. As a result, the 34-year-old star earns a chance to prove his return to competitiveness in order to secure his place.

Since Ancelotti’s arrival, Neymar Jr.’s absence has been constant, as injuries have prevented him from playing regularly for the national team. Given this, Raphinha and Rodrygo have emerged as the favorites to shine in the attacking midfield position, leaving only one spot up for debate. If the 34-year-old star regains his best physical form, Lucas Paqueta could even be left out of the squad. However, this is no easy task, as the veteran still has a lot to prove.

Neymar Junior of Santos makes an attempt on target during the Brasileirao 2025 match.

Neymar Jr. has a unique moment to shine again with Santos FC

After numerous problems at Al Hilal, Neymar Jr. arrived at Santos FC in poor shape, looking to regain his best physical form. Far from having a dream comeback, the veteran faced injuries again, halting his progress. On top of that, the team was not at its best, facing imminent relegation. However, the 34-year-old star stepped up, leading the team, pulling it out of relegation and securing a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

see also Neymar caps Santos return with assist, earns more chances to convince Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil recall

Looking to solidify the roster, Santos decided to sign several stars such as Gabriel Barbosa, Rony, and more than 10 other players. With this in mind, Neymar has a more competitive roster, helping him to shine. Moreover, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda holds more alternatives to manage the playing time of the veteran star. For this reason, the 34-year-old star has a better team to show off his best version and seek his return with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup.