Lionel Messi is on the cusp of making his much-anticipated return to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Messi will rejoin his team at a critical juncture in their season; especially after an extended absence due to international duties and an injury sustained during the Copa America final. While the Argentine superstar will not feature in the upcoming match against the Chicago Fire, fans can expect his return for the Philadelphia Union clash; marking a significant moment for the Florida-based franchise.

Inter Miami have been without Messi for 12 games, a period during which the team has shown remarkable resilience. Despite the absence of their talisman, Tata Martino’s side has excelled in MLS; winning seven of their last eight league games. This impressive run of form has secured their place in the playoffs; alleviating the pressure to rush Messi back into action.

Messi’s injury, a twisted ankle sustained in the Copa America final, kept him out of action for over two months. During this time, he focused on his recovery, working in the gym to regain fitness. The Herons, however, have managed to thrive even without their star player, showcasing the depth and quality of the squad Martino has assembled.

Boost for Inter Miami

The long wait for Messi’s return is nearly over. According to reports, the Argentine has resumed full training with the Herons; participating in on-pitch activities for the first time since his injury. This development is a massive boost for the team as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. Jose Armando, reporting from Inter Miami’s training session, noted, “Lionel Messi is back! For the first time since the Copa America final, the world champion can be seen doing work on the pitch.”

Messi’s return is timely as Inter Miami prepares for the post-season. With the Supporters’ Shield within reach, the Argentine’s presence could be the catalyst that propels the Herons to new heights. His return not only boosts the team’s chances but also re-energizes a squad that has already shown it can compete at a high level without him.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Lionel Messi injury: Preparing for full return

Despite being back in training, Inter Miami has decided to rest Messi for their upcoming match against the Chicago Fire. The decision, reported by El Nuevo Herald, indicates the club’s cautious approach in managing Messi’s return to ensure he regains full match fitness ahead of the playoffs. With a two-week international break following the Chicago match, this period will provide Messi with additional time to prepare for his comeback.

The plan is for Messi to make his return in mid-September when Inter Miami face Philadelphia Union at home. This strategic timing allows the forward to gradually ease back into competitive play, reducing the risk of re-injury and ensuring he is at his best for the crucial playoff matches. Given Messi’s competitive nature and his love for the game, he will likely be eager to make up for lost time and remind everyone why he remains one of the world’s top players.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire