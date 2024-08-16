Imagine the optics of having a national team manager who isn’t based in that same country. That’s what’s reportedly happening as the United States men’s national team is poised to make a significant move by appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach and having him based in Europe.

This hiring decision follows the dismissal of former coach Gregg Berhalter after a disappointing Copa América group stage exit. The Argentine coach has an impressive resume with top European clubs. Thus, he will look to bring a much-needed shake-up to the USMNT. The World Cup on home soil is now less than two years away.

The 52-year-old is a highly respected figure in European soccer. He has managed top-tier teams such as Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. His coaching career has seen him work with some of the world’s elite players. For example, he coached Harry Kane and ex-PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Pochettino’s track record of nurturing young talent, as seen with players like Dele Alli and Cole Palmer, makes him an ideal candidate to lead the USMNT squad.

The decision to pursue the Argentine came after U.S. Soccer’s sporting director, Matt Crocker, pledged to find a “serial winning coach” to take over the national team. Pochettino fits this description, with his extensive experience at the highest levels of European soccer. His potential hiring marks a significant statement of intent from U.S. Soccer, signaling their commitment to elevating the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Strategic yet unconventional move

Interestingly, while Pochettino will take the helm of the USMNT, ESPN says he will reportedly remain based in Europe. This breaks the norm since national team coaches from the United States are usually stationed there. Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, for example, operated out of U.S. Soccer’s headquarters in Chicago. In a similar vein, the new coach of the USWNT, Emma Hayes, is moving from London to Atlanta.

Pochettino’s decision to stay in Europe is not without precedent, however. Argentina’s national team coach, Lionel Scaloni resides in Spain. For Pochettino, remaining in Europe is both convenient and practical given that the majority of the USMNT’s players are based in European clubs. His proximity to these players could facilitate better scouting and preparation. He would be able to attend club matches and monitor their progress more closely.

What will Pochettino bring to the United States men’s national team?

There is a lot of ground to cover before the next World Cup, as the USMNT’s recent Copa America performance made painfully clear. The team’s group stage exit, particularly from a group that included Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia, was a disappointing outcome that cost Berhalter his job. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States, there is immense pressure on U.S. Soccer to ensure the team is competitive on the global stage.

Pochettino’s arrival will certainly bring fresh ideas and a more rigorous approach to player development and tactics. His ability to nurture young talent could be crucial for a U.S. team that still has a relatively young core, including players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams. Pochettino’s experience with top European clubs could also introduce a new level of professionalism and expectation within the squad.

