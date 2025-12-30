Trending topics:
Mbappe could lose another teammate as Juventus reportedly target a Real Madrid player ahead of the January transfer window

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Kylian Mbappé is leading Real Madrid through a fairly solid season, making the difference in front of goal. However, the team continues to struggle creatively and defensively, raising serious doubts. On top of that, the Frenchman could lose another teammate beyond Endrick, as Juventus are determined to strengthen their attack and are targeting a Real Madrid player as an alternative to Kenan Yıldız in January 2026.

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to strengthen their attack and are targeting a replacement for Kenan Yıldız. As a result, the Vecchia Signora has identified Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García as a potential candidate. However, the Spanish side is reportedly looking to repeat the same formula used with Nico Paz, selling the player but including a fairly affordable buy-back clause for the next few years.

Even though Gonzalo Garcia has not been a prominent figure as Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo Goes within Real Madrid, he showcased his potential during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. However, coach Xabi Alonso has opted to fully bet on Kylian Mbappe, who has emerged as one of the world’s best strikers. As a result, the 21-year-old star has accumulated only 330 minutes across 17 games, making his departure a real possibility.

While the futures of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have been uncertain, both stars seem set to remain at Real Madrid, playing a key role under Xabi Alonso. Consequently, Gonzalo Garcia’s departure appears to be a realistic option to secure playing time, as he could not only fill Kenan Yildiz’s spot but also compete for the starting striker position.

Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia #30 of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal.

Endrick’s departure could block Gonzalo García exit from Real Madrid

Despite arriving labeled as the future of Real Madrid, Endrick decided to leave the club after accumulating just 99 minutes this season. As a result, the Brazilian moved to Olympique Lyon on loan until the end of the 2025–26 campaign. With this decision, Gonzalo García may find it far from easy to leave the club towards Juventus, as Xabi Alonso does not have much depth in his squad.

With Endrick’s departure, Gonzalo García stands as the only natural striker capable of filling Kylian Mbappé’s shoes this season. Consequently, allowing him to leave won’t be an easy decision. If the Frenchman falls to injury, players like Vinícius, Rodrygo, or Brahim Díaz might need to step into unfamiliar striker roles. As a homegrown talent, the 21-year-old star seems more likely than most to accept a backup role until season’s end—a choice few would embrace willingly.

