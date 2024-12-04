When Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury in early October, Barcelona swiftly signed Wojciech Szczesny as an emergency replacement. The move raised expectations that the former Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper would seamlessly step into the starting role. However, two months later, Szczesny has yet to make his debut, with Iñaki Peña continuing as Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper. Despite questions from fans and pundits, Hansi Flick has remained steadfast in his support of Peña—a decision that has drawn scrutiny amid Barcelona’s recent struggles.

Peña, a La Masia product, was thrust into the spotlight following Ter Stegen’s injury. Many believed Szczesny’s experience would quickly see him overtake the 25-year-old in the pecking order. Yet, Flick has chosen to stick with the Spaniard, who has repaid the faith in key moments, including a standout performance during Barcelona’s El Clasico victory, where he kept a crucial clean sheet.

In 14 appearances since assuming the starting role, he has conceded 14 goals and kept five clean sheets, helping Barcelona secure 10 wins in all competitions. Flick, praising Peña’s development, reiterated his confidence in the goalkeeper, stating, “I think at the moment there’s not a plan to change that. Iñaki is number one, like I said before.”

What did Szczesny and Flick say?

Though brought out of retirement to fill a critical need, Szczesny has demonstrated professionalism in accepting his role as backup. Speaking to Polish outlet Eleven Sports, Szczesny said, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. If I put myself in the manager’s shoes, I wouldn’t play me either. I’ll get my chance to play down the line.”

Flick acknowledged the Polish goalkeeper’s readiness, noting, “He’s performing really well in training.” Yet, the German manager’s loyalty to Peña suggests that Szczesny’s debut may not come anytime soon unless there is a significant dip in form from the young Spaniard.

Despite Peña’s improvement, the Catalans had recently hit a rough patch in La Liga, having gone winless in their last three league matches before ending the unfortunate slump against Mallorca on Tuesday. Peña’s performance in the 2-1 loss to Las Palmas last weekend drew criticism, particularly for his involvement in both goals conceded. The recent slump has intensified calls for the Polish veteran to be given a chance, though Flick remains unmoved.

When asked about Szczesny’s potential to start, the German manager emphasized continuity, saying, “The plan is not to change that. Iñaki is number one.” However, if Peña’s form continues to waver, Flick’s decision may face renewed scrutiny.

Road ahead: Will Szczesny get any opportunities?

Barcelona’s schedule before the year ends includes crucial La Liga and Champions League matches, where Flick is likely to stick with Peña. The Copa del Rey, which doesn’t begin until early 2025 for Barcelona, may present Szczesny with his best chance for game time.

Though the Polish goalkeeper didn’t come out of retirement to sit on the bench, his patience and professionalism have been commendable. Should Barcelona’s defensive issues persist, the 34-year-old may finally get the opportunity to prove why the Blaugrana signed him in the first place. Until then, Hansi Flick’s trust in Iñaki Peña remains unwavering.