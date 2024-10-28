The grand movement of Americans investing in European soccer teams has added another prominent name as Snoop Dogg eyes Celtic. The American rapper and media personality is one of the most recognizable celebrities. His interest in soccer is clear, as he often dons soccer kits during his concerts. That includes clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid and national teams. However, he has also donned kits from Norwich, Metz and Colo Colo, among others.

In an interview with the Daily Record, Snoop Dogg revealed he would jump at the opportunity to invest in Scottish Premiership side Celtic. Snoop Dogg admitted that he has watched so much European soccer, but nothing compares to the atmosphere and support at Celtic Park. Also, despite its prominence in Scotland and history as a European champion, investing rather than buying keeps ownership affordable.

“Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time – if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it,” Snoop said. “I have watched so much soccer in Europe, but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them.”

Of course, he went on to add that there are other aspects of the club that make it appear as if it is a perfect match.

“There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park, and I want to be a part of that. Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up. Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves.”

Snoop Dogg attributes Wrexham ownership as reason to want Celtic stake

Outside of Snoop Dogg wanting to become Hoopy the Hound, there are practical reasons for his interest in Celtic. He pointed to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as two inspirations. Their ownership of Wrexham has been beneficial to all parties involved. The Welsh side has climbed from the fifth tier of the English pyramid to the third level. There, Wrexham is a strong candidate to earn back-to-back-to-back promotions and reach the EFL Championship for the first time since the 1981/82 season.

“I love what Ryan has done with Wrexham – it’s just a great story.”

To be fair, investing in Celtic would not lead to the same story as Wrexham. Celtic is indisputably the biggest team in Scotland, and it has won 12 out of the last 13 Scottish Premiership titles. However, given the new look of the UEFA Champions League, there is still room for growth. Celtic has not made it out of the first round proper in the top European competition since the 2012/13 season. Further investment from people like Snoop Dogg would drive up international support and give the club more resources to break that drought.

“They are real classy – when Snoop touches down in Scotland, he always feels that love, and you guys get that love right back. The last show I did in Glasgow was off the shizzle. Scotland, I promise I’ll be back.”

