Marcus Rashford’s future clearer as Barcelona reportedly make final decision on $35 million Manchester United clause

Since arriving at Barcelona, Marcus Rashford has delivered performances that have helped relaunch his career. He had not stood out during his final years at Manchester United or in his brief spell with Aston Villa, but in Spain he appears to have found the ideal environment to rediscover his best form.

With more than half the season now complete, the one-year loan agreed last summer between Barcelona and Manchester United is approaching its end, forcing the Catalan club to decide whether to activate the purchase option worth 30 million euros (just over $35 million).

“Both the sporting department and the coaching staff are fully satisfied with the English winger’s performances and adaptation, and the consensus decision is unanimous: Barca will activate the 30 million euro purchase option to secure the player permanently,” Sport reported on Friday.

Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties, there had been speculation that the club would attempt to negotiate a lower fee for Rashford. However, that option now appears to be off the table. “There will be no negotiations, as Manchester United will not reduce the fee by a single euro,” the report added.

That stance does not seem to have discouraged Barcelona. “At the club, the fee is considered affordable and reasonable given the player’s quality and the astronomical valuations of similar players in the same position who could come onto the market,” Sport explained.

Rashford reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to stay at Barcelona

In Rashford’s case, both the player and Barcelona appear aligned on what should happen once the loan deal expires. Just as the club is prepared to commit a significant sum to keep the forward, Rashford himself may also be willing to make sacrifices if needed.

“Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester United from Barcelona this summer,” The Mirror reported this week. “Rashford is willing to renegotiate his annual wages and accept reduced terms, if it helps seal a deal with Barca.”

Rashford’s numbers at Barcelona

Barcelona’s willingness to make Marcus Rashford’s move permanent, even at a cost of more than $35 million, is backed by the English forward’s on-field production during his short time in Spain this season.

In La Liga, Rashford has made 20 appearances so far — 12 of them as a starter — registering four goals and eight assists. He has added five goals and four assists in eight UEFA Champions League matches, along with one goal and one assist across five appearances in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey. With 23 goal contributions in 33 matches, the English forward has done more than enough to justify Barcelona’s interest in keeping him.