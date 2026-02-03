Trending topics:
Marcus Rashford reportedly willing to make sacrifice to secure Barcelona future amid Manchester United interest

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford has exceeded expectations in his first months at Barcelona, prompting the Spanish club to consider keeping him beyond this season. His strong performances have also reignited Manchester United’s interest in re-signing him.

A few days ago, Telegraph Sport reported that Michael Carrick intends to bring Rashford back if he becomes Manchester United’s permanent head coach, impressed by what he has seen from the forward in Spain this season.

That possibility, however, depends on several factors. The first is whether Barcelona exercise their purchase option for Rashford, reportedly around $40 million. The second, of course, is the player’s own willingness—and that is where one of the main hurdles lies.

Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester United from Barcelona this summer,” The Mirror reported Tuesday. “And Rashford wants his long-term future resolved before England head to the 2026 World Cup in North America.”

Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United.

But that’s not all. Knowing Barcelona’s financial challenges, which could complicate a permanent move, the English forward is even ready to make a personal sacrifice to help the deal go through. “Rashford is willing to renegotiate his annual wages and accept reduced terms, if it helps seal a deal with Barca,” the report adds.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly maintain a surprising stance amid Manchester United’s interest in Marcus Rashford’s return

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly maintain a surprising stance amid Manchester United’s interest in Marcus Rashford’s return

Manchester United not an option for Rashford right now

Marcus Rashford’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with all kinds of rumors circulating. However, there is one point on which all reports agree: the forward wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the one-year loan. “Rashford is loving life in Spain—and has told Barca he wants to remain at the Nou Camp,The Mirror reports.

Still, the English star is aware that this desire may not become reality, especially given Barcelona’s financial constraints. Even in that scenario, a return to Manchester remains unlikely.

It’s understood that even if Barca failed to meet the asking price, Rashford would look to join another club, rather than go back to United,The Mirror adds, making it clear that Marcus has no intention of rejoining the Red Devils at this stage of his professional career.

