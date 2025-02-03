One of the most drawn-out sagas of the winter transfer window has come to an end just before Deadline Day, as Marcus Rashford has officially left Manchester United. The English forward spoke out for the first time since completing his loan move to Aston Villa.

After being overlooked by AC Milan, who opted for Kyle Walker, and with Barcelona unable to afford his signing due to financial constraints, Aston Villa emerged late in the window as a strong contender to bolster their attack. Following the official announcement, Rashford shared his thoughts on the move:

“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision,” Rashford wrote in an Instagram post. The 26-year-old will remain at Villa Park on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The forward also expressed his admiration for Unai Emery’s squad, crediting the manager’s vision as a key factor in his decision. “I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season,” he ended his statement.

After selling Jhon Duran to Al Nassr in a high-profile deal, Aston Villa had to act swiftly in the transfer market to find an offensive reinforcement. With Rashford having fallen out of favor under Ruben Amorim, the English international became an ideal opportunity to add experience and quality to Villa’s squad.

Marcus Rashford’s numbers at Manchester United

The move to Aston Villa marks Rashford’s first experience away from Manchester United, the club he joined at just seven years old. After making his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 18, Rashford went on to establish himself as one of the club’s most prolific attackers during a turbulent era for the Red Devils.

Since his breakthrough in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League, Rashford has played 426 games for Manchester United, scoring 138 goals and providing 68 assists. Over nine seasons, he has won one Europa League (2016-17), two FA Cups, two Carabao Cups, and one English Super Cup.

Now, the England international embarks on a new challenge, looking to revive his form after being excluded 12 matches under Amorim, and help Aston Villa maintain their impressive run in both domestic and European competitions.