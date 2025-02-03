AC Milan of Christian Pulisic made a late push on Monday, the final day of the Italian transfer window, to secure the loan signing of Portuguese forward Joao Félix from Chelsea. This last-minute effort comes after a busy transfer period for the Rossoneri, marked by both arrivals and departures.

Milan’s winter transfer window has been far from quiet. They’ve already finalized the signings of English defender Kyle Walker and Mexican striker Santiago Giménez. Simultaneously, the club has seen the departure of Spanish forward Álvaro Morata, and the likely exit of Swiss forward Noah Okafor.

The potential addition of Joao Félix would cap off a period of significant squad reshaping. The ambitious moves demonstrate a clear desire to strengthen the team’s overall performance.

According to reports from EFE news agency and Italian media outlets, AC Milan and Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle for the loan of Joao Félix. The deal is expected to be finalized later in the day, with a reported fee around €5 million and Milan covering his wages. The swift negotiations show the determination of both clubs to conclude the deal before the deadline expires.

A familiar face and support system in Milan

Joao Félix, who has had a limited role at Chelsea, would find a familiar and supportive environment at AC Milan. He’ll be reunited with his Portuguese compatriot, Sergio Conceicao, the team’s new manager, and will also benefit from the presence of fellow Portuguese player Rafael Leao, arguably Milan’s most recognizable star.

The familiar faces and support structure could help Joao Félix quickly adapt to his new surroundings and enhance his chances of making a significant contribution to the team.

If the loan move is finalized, Joao Félix could make his AC Milan debut as early as Wednesday in the Coppa Italia match against Roma at the San Siro stadium. This accelerated integration into the team underscores Milan’s eagerness to utilize his skills in high-pressure matches. The Coppa Italia presents a significant opportunity for the player to make an instant impact on his new team.

AC Milan isn’t stopping with Joao Félix; the club is also reportedly pursuing another attacker to bolster its offensive capabilities. Italian forward Riccardo Sottil of Fiorentina is reportedly the primary target. This pursuit demonstrates the club’s intent to build a versatile and potent attacking force. Milan is not only looking to address immediate needs but is also building for the long-term success of the club.