Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is on the verge of a loan move to Aston Villa, a transfer that has sent ripples through the football world and left fans speculating about his potential replacement at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old forward has fallen out of favor with United manager Ruben Amorim, making only sporadic appearances since a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on December 12th. Subsequently, he’s been omitted from 11 of the following 12 matchday squads. This extended absence strongly suggests a change of scenery was needed.

The move to Aston Villa appears all but finalized, with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal on Sunday morning via X (formerly Twitter): “Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place on loan deal with over 70% salary covered by Villa. Buy option clause worth £40m also included in contract with potential three-and-a-half-year deal to follow. Medical booked today.” The substantial salary coverage by Aston Villa signifies their commitment to securing the talented winger. The inclusion of a significant buy option further emphasizes Villa’s long-term interest in Rashford.

The search for a replacement

Rashford’s loan departure leaves a significant gap in Manchester United’s left-wing position. The club is reportedly considering two unexpected options to fill the void before Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to reports from The Athletic, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel and Aston Villa‘s Leon Bailey are being considered by United. This choice of candidates has surprised many fans, given their different playing styles and current situations.

While both players are touted as potential replacements, the situation regarding Leon Bailey is particularly intriguing. Reports suggest that a move for Bailey would be independent of Rashford’s loan. This detail highlights a possible tactical shift, as Bailey primarily plays on the right wing, while Rashford occupies the left.

While Bailey offers proven Premier League experience, his form this season has been disappointing, registering only one goal and three assists in 29 appearances. The emergence of Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa has further reduced his playing time, adding to his potential desire for a move. His contract extends until 2028, but a change of scenery might be mutually beneficial.

Mathys Tel, linked with Tottenham Hotspur as well, presents a different profile. As a younger player, he carries high potential but less proven Premier League experience than Bailey. His inclusion in the list of potential candidates demonstrates United’s willingness to consider various options, potentially betting on a player’s future performance.

It remains unclear whether either player will actually join United. The Athletic indicates that negotiations with both Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are still in the early stages. However, the fact that both players are “being discussed” suggests that United are actively exploring all their options to strengthen their squad before the transfer window slams shut.