Newly appointed Manchester United manager Rubén Amorim has already begun identifying potential European reinforcements for the upcoming transfer window. While the club’s board will aim to fulfill some of Amorim’s requests, securing his top targets will be challenging.

According to Daily Mail, one key target is Bayern Munich‘s Alphonso Davies. However, Manchester United faces stiff competition for the Canadian full-back, with Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunner. Barcelona also holds interest in the highly sought-after player.

Davies has enjoyed an impressive career at Bayern Munich, making over 200 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 34 assists since joining as a winger before transitioning into a dynamic attacking full-back.

With his contract expiring in 2025 and renewal talks stalled, several top clubs are vying for his signature. Will Manchester United succeed in acquiring him?

Another Amorim target: Sporting’s Diomande

Amorim also seeks to sign Sporting CP defender Osmane Diomande. However, securing the young center-back will be difficult.

Diomande’s release clause of around £70 million presents a significant hurdle, testing United’s willingness to invest heavily in a 20-year-old player, particularly given the substantial recent investments in Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this season.

His talent has also drawn interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. While United aims to acquire Diomande, the high cost and prior significant defensive spending could complicate the transfer.