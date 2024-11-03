Following Manchester United’s slow start to the 2024-25 Premier League season and failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the club’s executives made the decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag. Two weeks after his departure, team captain Bruno Fernandes broke his silence, sharing his thoughts on the exit of the Dutch coach.

Ten Hag was brought to United with a vision to rebuild the squad and had entrusted Fernandes with the captain’s armband, passing over players like Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford. Reflecting on this, Fernandes expressed his gratitude in an interview with Sky Sports and addressed the team’s role in Ten Hag’s exit.

“Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well,” Bruno stated. It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager (Ten Hag) and apologized to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible,” the captain added.

Despite fan anticipation for Ten Hag’s departure, Fernandes emphasized how the decision impacts the club as a whole: “It is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes. The team is not the best, the results are not the best and he is the one who pays for it.”

The Dutchman was Fernandes’ fourth coach (interim coaches included) since his arrival to Manchester in January 2020. With Ten Hag on the bench, the Portuguese won his first two titles with the club: the 2022-23 Carabao Cup against Newcastle United and the 2023-24 FA Cup against Manchester City.

Van Nistelrooy on a ‘difficult week’ as interim coach

While Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim has been appointed as Ten Hag’s long-term replacement, club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy is leading United in an interim capacity. Speaking after the Premier League clash with Chelsea, Van Nistelrooy acknowledged the emotional toll of the past week.

“It has been very difficult from last Monday to today, six days, a rollercoaster of emotions… It’s very sad seeing Erik leave,” Van Nistelrooy said after the Premier League game against Chelsea.

The interim coach also highlighted the team’s focus on their obligations despite the turbulence. “The next day you have to start to focus on getting the lads ready for Leicester because 75,000 people show up here at Old Trafford and the players feel they have an obligation to do better. They look in the mirror and their reactions then and today show they think about things.”