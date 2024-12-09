The spotlight was on the game between AC Milan and Atalanta in Matchday 15 of the 2024-25 Serie A season, not only because of the high stakes between the two Italian sides but also due to an injury suffered by Milan’s star Christian Pulisic. The injury update has now confirmed that Pulisic will miss the remainder of 2024 with the Rossoneri.

The match was tied 1-1 at the Gewiss Stadium when, in the 31st minute, Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic fouled Pulisic with a tackle. Although he continued playing, Pulisic was unable to carry on and, just four minutes later, went to ground in pain, signaling for a substitution in the 35th minute.

Following an MRI scan on Monday, it was confirmed that Christian Pulisic has suffered a low-grade tear to the soleus muscle in his right calf. While the initial diagnosis is positive, Milan will conduct a follow-up examination next week to provide a clearer timeline for recovery.

As a result of this injury, Pulisic is expected to miss four key fixtures for AC Milan: Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Crvena Zvezda, and Serie A games against Genoa, Hellas Verona, and Roma in December.

When is Pulisic expected to return?

Although the tear is relatively minor, Milan have decided to sideline Pulisic to avoid any risk of aggravating the injury. The club is hopeful that the American forward will be fit to return for the start of 2025, with his potential comeback scheduled for the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final against Juventus in Riyadh on January 3.

In the meantime, coach Paul Fonseca is expected to fill the gap left by Pulisic’s absence with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was brought on as a substitute in the Atalanta match. “I think Loftus-Cheek played well off the bench. Pulisic had been having a great game but Ruben looked bright,” Fonseca said, expressing confidence in his squad’s ability to cover for Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic’s 2024 stats

Despite this recent setback, 2024 has been a standout year for Christian Pulisic at Milan. Across Serie A, the Coppa Italia, the Champions League, and the Europa League (from the second half of the 2023-24 season), the American forward has featured in 47 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists.

On the international stage, Pulisic’s performances with the USMNT were solid, despite a disappointing showing in the 2024 Copa America. He played 12 games, scoring 5 goals and registering 3 assists. Additionally, Pulisic helped the national team win the CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico, and the USMNT secured a spot in the 2025 Nations League finals, along with Panama, Mexico, and Canada.