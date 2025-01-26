The age-old question – who is the greatest soccer manager of all time? – has once again sparked debate amongst football fans. FourFourTwo magazine has attempted to answer this subjective question, releasing its list of the top 50 managers in soccer history, sparking heated discussions in pubs and online forums alike.

The ranking considers various factors, including trophy haul, impact on the sport, and tactical innovation, making it a complex and highly debated topic.

The list features several managers from the modern era, acknowledging their significant achievements and impact on the game. Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola are notable examples.

Ferguson, the legendary Manchester United manager, and Guardiola, the current Manchester City boss, represent two distinct styles of management and have achieved remarkable success with their respective clubs. Both have significantly shaped modern soccer and built iconic legacies. However, the list also incorporates legendary figures who have shaped the history of the game.

Guardiola’s high ranking but not at the top

Despite leading Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and their first Champions League trophy, Pep Guardiola comes in at a respectable fifth position on FourFourTwo‘s list.

His success at Barcelona (two European Cups), Bayern Munich, and Manchester City underscores his tactical brilliance and trophy-winning ability. His influence on the modern game is undeniable; however, his achievements, while impressive, aren’t enough to claim the top spot on this list.

Bill Shankly, legendary Liverpool manager, secures fourth place. He’s credited with transforming Liverpool from a mid-table team into a European powerhouse. His legacy extends beyond his three league titles and UEFA Cup win; he laid the foundation for Liverpool’s future success under Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan.

Johan Cruyff, the third-ranked manager, revolutionized Barcelona, prioritizing technique and a unique style of play that continues to define the club’s identity today. His four league titles and the club’s first European Cup are testaments to his groundbreaking approach. Rinus Michels, at number two, is celebrated for his pioneering “total soccer” philosophy, a tactical approach that profoundly influenced subsequent generations of managers, including Cruyff and Guardiola.

However, it is Sir Alex Ferguson who secures the top spot. After initial struggles at Manchester United, Ferguson orchestrated a period of unprecedented dominance, winning 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions League titles. His transformation of Manchester United into a global footballing powerhouse, exceeding 26 years, solidifies his claim as the greatest football manager of all time according to this ranking.

The list includes a wide range of managers, from different eras and nationalities, reflecting the diverse and evolving nature of football management. Notable managers like Arrigo Sacchi, Matt Busby, Ernst Happel, Helenio Herrera, and Valeriy Lobanovskyi also feature, representing a rich history of innovation and success.

The inclusion of these managers from different eras and different playing styles, emphasizes the complexity of the “greatest manager” debate, underscoring the difficulty of making a definitive judgment across such diverse contexts. Ultimately, this ranking serves as a valuable starting point for a debate, sparking further discussions and challenging preconceived notions, emphasizing the subjectivity inherent in assessing such remarkable achievements.

Greatest 50 managers (full list):

50 to 41: George Graham, Aime Jacquet, Luis Aragones, Bobby Robson, Bill Struth, Tele Santana, Diego Simeone, Albert Batteux, Rafael Benitez, Jill Ellis

40 to 31: Luiz Felipe Scolari, Udo Lattek, Guus Hiddink, Zinedine Zidane, Bill Nicholson, Victor Maslov, Kenny Dalglish, Jupp Heynckes, Helmut Schon

30 to 21: Jock Stein, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Villalonga, Mario Zagallo, Alf Ramsey, Herbert Chapman, Fabio Capello, Arsene Wenger, Bob Paisley, Bela Guttmann

20 to 11: Louis van Gaal, Nereo Rocco, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Carlo Ancelotti, Miguel Munoz, Vicente del Bosque, Giovanni Trapattoni, Marcelo Lippi, Jose Mourinho, Brian Clough

10 to 1: Valeriy Lobanovskyi, Ernst Happel, Helenio Herrera, Matt Busby, Arrigo Sacchi, Pep Guardiola, Bill Shankly, Johan Cruyff, Rinus Michels, Alex Ferguson