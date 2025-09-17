Trending topics:
Premier League
Manchester United reportedly considering Amorim’s dismissal: Replacement shortlist already in place

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Manchester United has given Rúben Amorim just three games to save his job. After a humiliating derby defeat, the Portuguese coach is under immense pressure with Chelsea, Brentford, and Sunderland looming.
“Many things have happened in recent months that people don’t know about. I accept that, but I won’t change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will. If not, maybe they’ll have to change the coach,” said Rúben Amorim, Manchester United manager, after a defeat at the Etihad Stadium last season.

Fast-forward a year and a half, and history repeated itself: Phil Foden and Erling Haaland turned Manchester sky blue again, leaving United humiliated with just four points from their first four matches and eliminated from the EFL Cup by League Two’s Grimsby Town.

Since taking charge on November 11, 2024, Amorim’s résumé has been disappointing. His record in the Premier League stands at just eight wins in 31 matches—a tally completely unacceptable for a club with United’s history and ambitions.

According to The Mirror, the Manchester United board has handed Amorim a final chance: three games to save his job. The fixtures—Chelsea at home, Brentford away, and Sunderland at Old Trafford—could offer him a lifeline, but failure to deliver wins may see him packing his bags.

The pressure has intensified after back-to-back derby defeats and the sense that Amorim’s tactical philosophy has failed to inspire results. Fans are growing restless, and the club hierarchy appears prepared to act quickly if the slump continues.

The five possible replacements

United’s leadership reportedly already has a shortlist of five candidates to replace Amorim:

  • Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace): fresh off his most successful campaign, guiding Palace to a historic FA Cup and Community Shield.
  • Gareth Southgate (unattached): dismissed as England manager in July and now available, with major tournament experience.
  • Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth): earned plaudits for lifting Bournemouth to a ninth-place finish and developing young talents like Huijsen and Kerkez.
  • Mauricio Pochettino (United States national team): currently preparing the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup, with top-flight experience at Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea.
  • Marco Silva (Fulham): kept Fulham competitive in Europe’s chase before settling in 11th place last season.

Of these, only Southgate is out of work, but each name brings Premier League experience or international pedigree, making the race wide open.

