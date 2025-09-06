Barcelona reportedly considering major decision on Marcus Rashford just two months after Manchester United loan

It hasn’t been an easy summer for Barcelona. The club made only a few roster moves, constrained by the ongoing financial difficulties that have plagued them in recent years. In that context, one of the most high-profile additions was the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old forward had already fallen out of favor at the Red Devils last season, when he was loaned mid-year to Aston Villa during the Premier League campaign. Upon returning to Old Trafford, new head coach Ruben Amorim didn’t give him a significant role either—opening the door for a one-year loan move to Barcelona.

Since then, Rashford has struggled to make an impact in Spain. He clearly holds a secondary role within the squad, having come off the bench in all three games Barcelona has played in the 2025–26 La Liga season.

In that context, speculation about Marcus’s future is already starting to emerge. According to a report by El Nacional, echoed by Daily Mail, Barcelona are now questioning whether to keep Rashford beyond the end of his one-year loan.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.

Rumors suggest that club executives were never fully convinced about signing the English forward, who arrived mostly at the insistence of head coach Hansi Flick. So far, early impressions of Marcus have reportedly been that he has gone “completely unnoticed” in games, and that he has looked “shy, imprecise and lost.”

What happens if Barcelona don’t keep Rashford?

When Manchester United and Barcelona finalized the loan deal for Marcus Rashford in July, it included two key clauses regarding his future. First, the Spanish side has the option to make the move permanent by paying a fee of around $40 million.

However, if Rashford’s performances fail to impress—as has been the case in the early part of the La Liga season—and Barcelona decide not to keep him beyond this year, the club would owe a penalty fee to Manchester United. Reports suggest that amount is €5 million (roughly $5.8 million).

Rashford’s performances at Barcelona

Despite reportedly being a target pushed by Flick, Rashford has not been given much playing time so far. The forward made his debut on Matchday 1 against Mallorca, coming on for the final 21 minutes. He then played the full second half in the win over Levante, and featured for just 28 minutes in the third match against Rayo Vallecano. Rashford has yet to register a goal or an assist for Barcelona.

