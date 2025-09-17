Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Real Madrid may have celebrated victory in their Champions League opener, but there was a worrying sight after the final whistle that left fans uneasy. As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Los Blancos’ key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

This comes at a complicated time for the Spanish giants, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent injury diagnosis and the looming possibility of Dani Carvajal facing suspension already testing Carlo Ancelotti’s squad depth. The question now is whether Madrid will have to deal with yet another setback just as their European campaign gets underway.

According to post-match images shared by broadcasters, Rodrygo had his right knee heavily iced during his on-pitch interview, a sight that Madrid fans quickly picked up on and debated across social media. While this type of treatment is often used as a routine recovery measure, it was hard to ignore the fact that the player had taken several heavy challenges over the course of the match.

Any potential injury, even a minor one, could have significant implications for Real Madrid, who are about to enter a hectic stretch of fixtures across La Liga and Europe.

Timing couldn’t be worse

One of Madrid’s brightest attacking stars had delivered an impressive performance against Marseille, showing exactly why the previous boss, Carlo Ancelotti, trusted him to start on the left wing despite the availability of other high-profile forwards.

As reported by Spanish media, “Rodrygo played with freedom and directness, constantly drawing fouls and forcing Marseille’s defense to retreat.” He was instrumental in turning the tide of the match, winning the penalty that allowed Kylian Mbappe to equalize after Timothy Weah’s early opener.

Even though Mbappe went on to score a brace and secure the 2-1 comeback victory, Rodrygo’s influence was critical in shifting the momentum back toward Madrid. His dribbles, quick changes of direction, and relentless pressing gave Marseille’s defenders a torrid evening.

This potential concern comes at a moment when the Brazilian is hitting form and staking his claim in a fiercely competitive attack. With Vinicius reclaiming the left flank and Mbappe a lock for the central role, every performance matters for Rodrygo as he fights to remain a regular starter.