Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesTrent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid reacts after picking up an injury during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Real Madrid may have celebrated victory in their Champions League opener, but there was a worrying sight after the final whistle that left fans uneasy. As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Los Blancos’ key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

This comes at a complicated time for the Spanish giants, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent injury diagnosis and the looming possibility of Dani Carvajal facing suspension already testing Carlo Ancelotti’s squad depth. The question now is whether Madrid will have to deal with yet another setback just as their European campaign gets underway.

According to post-match images shared by broadcasters, Rodrygo had his right knee heavily iced during his on-pitch interview, a sight that Madrid fans quickly picked up on and debated across social media. While this type of treatment is often used as a routine recovery measure, it was hard to ignore the fact that the player had taken several heavy challenges over the course of the match.

Any potential injury, even a minor one, could have significant implications for Real Madrid, who are about to enter a hectic stretch of fixtures across La Liga and Europe.

Tweet placeholder

Timing couldn’t be worse

One of Madrid’s brightest attacking stars had delivered an impressive performance against Marseille, showing exactly why the previous boss, Carlo Ancelotti, trusted him to start on the left wing despite the availability of other high-profile forwards.

Advertisement
Real Madrid suffer huge blow as Alexander-Arnold injured just 3 minutes into Champions League debut vs. OM

see also

Real Madrid suffer huge blow as Alexander-Arnold injured just 3 minutes into Champions League debut vs. OM

As reported by Spanish media, “Rodrygo played with freedom and directness, constantly drawing fouls and forcing Marseille’s defense to retreat.” He was instrumental in turning the tide of the match, winning the penalty that allowed Kylian Mbappe to equalize after Timothy Weah’s early opener.

Even though Mbappe went on to score a brace and secure the 2-1 comeback victory, Rodrygo’s influence was critical in shifting the momentum back toward Madrid. His dribbles, quick changes of direction, and relentless pressing gave Marseille’s defenders a torrid evening.

Advertisement
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

see also

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

This potential concern comes at a moment when the Brazilian is hitting form and staking his claim in a fiercely competitive attack. With Vinicius reclaiming the left flank and Mbappe a lock for the central role, every performance matters for Rodrygo as he fights to remain a regular starter.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona leaves out Lamine Yamal for Champions League clash vs Newcastle, calls up 15-year-old wonderkid

Barcelona leaves out Lamine Yamal for Champions League clash vs Newcastle, calls up 15-year-old wonderkid

For Barcelona, starting the Champions League with a positive result in Newcastle is essential. Flick has made it clear that consistency, not just talent, will define this campaign.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing for Inter against Ajax in UEFA Champions League opener?

Inter’s Champions League opener has been hit by a major blow: Lautaro Martínez will not start against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. 

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal faces harsh UEFA ban after red card for headbutt on Rulli vs Olympique Marseille

UEFA’s disciplinary code could hand Carvajal a minimum three-game suspension for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, keeping him sidelined until December.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two?

Al Nassr make their debut in the AFC Champions League Two against Istiklol, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo