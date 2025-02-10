Manchester United‘s recent struggles have raised concerns over the club’s status as a title contender. The crisis seems to have deepened, but one player has stepped up to deliver an optimistic message to fans, stating, “We can win the Premier League with Ruben Amorim.”

After an impressive tenure at Casa Pia and Sporting Lisbon, where he notably defeated Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League, Ruben Amorim was hired in November 2024 to replace Erik ten Hag. Despite hopes for a strong recovery after a slow start to the 2024-25 season, the problems persist.

Upon taking charge, Amorim made a bold move by dismissing fan-favorite Marcus Rashford and navigating the winter transfer window with just one signing—Patrick Dorgu—as he implemented his tactical changes. So far, he’s overseen 13 Premier League matches, with 4 wins, 2 draws, and 7 losses, leaving United in 13th place—its worst position in league history.

Dalot’s trust in Amorim

Despite the dismal outlook, Diogo Dalot remains confident in the long-term success of the team under Amorim. In a candid interview with Manchester United supporters, Dalot shared a direct, yet surprising assessment of the team’s potential.

“If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager I think we can win the Premier League. I think, realistically that we can win it. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time. At the same time, we need to create an environment where he can implement his vision for the players, and we must adapt to his system,” Dalot stated.

Echoing Amorim’s belief in gradual progress, Dalot expressed his confidence in the coach’s approach: “It’ll take some time, we cannot think too much ahead, but I’m really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way he communicates with players, and the idea that he has, we can do it.”

Despite a mixed season under Amorim, Dalot has become a key player for the coach, contributing both as a right-back and left-back. Following a Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt, Amorim praised Dalot’s versatility: “He’s a very good player. He’s better on the right and we will play him there more (but) nowadays a player who can play on both sides is perfect because you can put him in different positions.”

United’s heavy investment in Ruben Amorim—including a €10M fee paid to Sporting to release him mid-season—reflects the club’s commitment to the coach’s long-term project. With a contract running until June 2027 and an option for an additional year, Amorim has significant work ahead, but the players’ backing provides an important boost as the club navigates through these challenging times.