With his contract set to expire in June 2025 and renewal talks with Liverpool currently stalled, Mohamed Salah has become one of the most sought-after free agents for the summer. Among the clubs expressing interest, reports suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has approached Liverpool with the intention of signing the star for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Salah’s contract negotiations, alongside those of teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, have been a prominent talking point this season. However, with no updates or progress on a renewal, Al Hilal is reportedly eager to secure the Egyptian international’s services before his contract expires.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is set to kick off on June 15, and according to GIVEMESPORT, the Saudi Arabian Soccer Federation is set to take advantage of an “exceptional window” between June 1-10. This would allow clubs to sign players in time for the competition, which will be hosted in the United States.

Salah has long been a target for the Saudi Pro League, and with Neymar’s recent move to Santos after terminating his contract with Al Hilal, an opportunity has opened for the Saudi side to sign a major European star.

Although the Saudi Pro League has shifted away from signing European players, Salah’s potential move would help strengthen the league’s appeal to the region’s Muslim audience, while also opening discussions regarding lucrative TV rights for Egypt and sponsorship deals.

Could Salah leave Liverpool early?

If Salah were to join Al Hilal during the June “exceptional window,” it would require him to leave Liverpool nearly a full month before the expiration of his contract. This presents a challenge, but with Liverpool’s upcoming schedule, the timing may work in favor of the Saudi club.

As GIVEMESPORT reports, the Saudi Arabian Soccer Federation has already approached Liverpool to discuss the possibility of signing Salah before his contract officially ends. Should Salah decide not to extend his contract, Liverpool could allow him to leave early without any additional transfer fee for Al Hilal.

Liverpool’s final Premier League match will be on May 25 against Crystal Palace, with the potential for a Champions League final on May 31 if the team advances. With Salah enjoying a stellar season—scoring 26 goals and registering 18 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions—the fact that no agreement has yet been reached regarding his future adds an air of uncertainty to his situation.