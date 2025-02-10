Despite the recent closure of the European winter transfer window, Manchester United is reportedly exploring a potential loan move for midfielder Casemiro to Brazilian club Flamengo.

This unexpected development comes just a week after the transfer window officially shut, leaving many Manchester United fans disappointed by the club’s inactivity. While European clubs are restricted from signing players outside of the transfer window, they remain free to sell, prompting this potential late-window move.

Casemiro, a Real Madrid legend, has struggled for consistent playing time at Manchester United this season, making only 14 Premier League appearances. This lack of regular minutes, coupled with reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs during the January transfer window, has led to speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford. The opportunity to return to his home country with Flamengo could provide a chance to revitalize his career and secure more playing time.

Flamengo’s interest and the potential loan deal

Brazilian outlet Bolavip reports that Flamengo, managed by former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís, has initiated contact with Manchester United regarding a potential move for Casemiro. The high likelihood of a loan deal stems from the significant financial implications of Casemiro’s substantial weekly wage (£350,000).

Manchester United would likely need to shoulder a significant portion of his salary to facilitate the transfer. The Brazilian league’s later transfer deadline (February 28th) provides a unique opportunity to finalize this potential deal, even after the European window’s closure.

A move to Flamengo would be a remarkable development, representing a significant change of scenery for Casemiro. The opportunity to return to Brazil and play under the guidance of a familiar figure in Filipe Luís might prove enticing. However, the substantial financial implications of his salary will make a loan the most probable outcome, highlighting the complex financial considerations involved in this potential deal.