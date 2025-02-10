The debate over who is the best soccer player in history has always sparked heated discussions. Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent self-proclamation as the best in history has drawn responses from various figures in the soccer world, including players and coaches. Now, a teammate of Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team has weighed in, dismissing Ronaldo’s claim.

In a recent interview with Spanish TV channel La Sexta, Ronaldo asserted, “The best in history is me,” citing his goal-scoring record and self-described completeness as a player. However, for Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, Ronaldo’s claim doesn’t hold up.

When asked about Ronaldo’s statement in an interview with Argentine outlet Infobae, Lo Celso responded, “No, I didn’t see it.” He was then asked for his opinion, to which he replied: “The answer is clear, no need to clarify it. The best in the world is Leo (Messi).”

Despite being sidelined due to injury ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Lo Celso has remained a key player for Argentina under coach Lionel Scaloni. The midfielder was unequivocal in his belief that Messi deserves the title of history’s greatest, offering no need for further explanation.

Currently playing for Real Betis, Lo Celso played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2021 Copa America triumph, providing the assist for Lautaro Martínez’s winning goal. As an integral part of the team, Lo Celso was also asked if he or his teammates put pressure on Messi to participate in the upcoming World Cup. His response was clear:

“No, in the end, it will be what he wants. Obviously, what we all want, both us and all Argentinians, is for him to be there. I think he is enjoying himself a lot. He looks really good. As Scaloni said, we have to keep enjoying him, and obviously, it will depend on what he wants to do. But if it’s up to us, of course, everyone would say yes.”

Lo Celso joins Mascherano in the debate

Another figure who weighed in on Ronaldo’s self-proclamation was Inter Miami coach and Messi’s close friend, Javier Mascherano. Instead of offering a direct rebuttal, Mascherano took a more diplomatic approach.

“They are opinions; I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, and I don’t need to analyze his opinions. It’s what he believes; it’s fine. I have my own thinking, and the truth is, it’s not that (his opinion),” Mascherano stated during a recent press conference in the team’s preseason.