In the heart of Manchester, a brewing transfer saga is poised to ignite a fierce rivalry. One of the city’s Premier League powerhouses—one of Manchester United or Manchester City—has entered talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres, the prolific Swedish striker currently lighting up the Portuguese league. His extraordinary form at Sporting Lisbon has made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards. Yet, the mystery lingers: could either of the Manchester club land this emerging superstar?

At just 26 years old, Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a scoring sensation, with his goal-scoring record this season speaks volumes. In the 2024-25 campaign alone, he has already netted 24 goals and provided four assists in just 21 appearances across all competitions. This staggering output has catapulted him into the crosshairs of Europe’s elite clubs, with interest reportedly coming from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and the two Manchester giants.

The Swede’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. After stints with Brighton and Coventry City in England, it wasn’t until his €24 million move to Sporting CP in 2023 that he truly found his stride. Since then, he has scored an incredible 66 goals in 68 appearances under Ruben Amorim, a key figure in his transformation into one of the continent’s most dangerous forwards.

It has now been confirmed that Manchester United has opened concrete talks with Sporting CP over a potential summer transfer for Gyokeres. According to renowned Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, “Manchester United have now made initial concrete talks regarding Viktor Gyokeres and a potential move in the summer. The Red Devils are now fully involved.” However, Plettenberg notes that United must sell players first to meet Gyokeres’ hefty £83 million release clause.

United’s pursuit is driven by manager Ruben Amorim, who knows Gyokeres intimately from their time together at Sporting. Amorim’s influence could be pivotal, with hopes that his relationship with the striker will tip the scales in favor of the Red Devils. “United will be hoping that the lure of a reunion with Amorim could tempt Gyokeres to Old Trafford,” reports Plettenberg.

Manchester City’s countermove

Not to be outdone, Manchester City is also intensifying its efforts to sign Gyokeres. Under the guidance of incoming sporting director Hugo Viana, who previously worked with Gyokeres at Sporting, City is preparing to make a compelling offer. Sky Germany adds that Viana is determined to prevent United from securing the Swedish star.

City’s vision is to form a deadly partnership between Gyokeres and Erling Haaland, a pairing that could dominate Europe. However, as Plettenberg points out, Haaland’s presence might actually work against City’s chances, as Gyokeres may find it difficult to displace the Norwegian goal machine. Still, City’s financial might and Viana’s close ties to the player could make the race tighter than anticipated.

Could Manchester clubs afford release clause?

Gyokeres’ release clause stands at £83 million (€100 million), a sum neither Manchester club will take lightly. For United, meeting this valuation requires offloading players such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire. Amorim has already conveyed the need for squad reinforcements, making it clear that Gyokeres is a top priority.

Meanwhile, City’s pursuit is equally complicated, as the club would need to justify such a significant investment given the star power already on their roster. Still, Viana’s imminent departure from Sporting at the end of the 2024/25 season may drive City to push harder for a deal before his exit.